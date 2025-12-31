Key Oklahoma Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Devon Jordan played a notable role in Oklahoma’s secondary in 2025, and now he is reportedly exploring options away from Norman.

Jordan, a sophomore cornerback, will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Oklahoma cornerback Devon Jordan is entering the transfer portal, his agency @thebizofathlete tells me and @chris_hummer.



Played in every game this season for OU and posted 16 tackles. pic.twitter.com/sTUryPcgL1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 31, 2025

Jordan showed flashes of brilliance in his second season with the Sooners. But true freshman Courtland Guillory and sophomore Eli Bowen dominated the playing time at cornerback, as those two finished the year with 640 and 462 snaps played, respectively.

Jordan appeared in all 13 of OU’s games in 2025. The defensive back finished his sophomore campaign with 16 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Jordan finished 2025 with a 66.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade. His 76.3 pass-rush grade ranked sixth among OU defensive players.

His most notable performance came in Oklahoma's regular-season win over Alabama. Jordan finished that game with two solo tackles, one of which was a fourth-quarter sack.

As a true freshman, Jordan played in 12 of the Sooners’ 13 contests but logged only 42 snaps. He finished his first season of college football with only one assisted tackle.

Before enrolling at Oklahoma, Jordan played at Union High School in Tulsa. The Oklahoma native was a 4-star prospect, per Rivals, while On3, ESPN and 247Sports graded him as a 3-star. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Alabama and several other major programs.

Per the report, Jordan will become the third Oklahoma defensive back to enter the transfer portal, joining Marcus Wimberly and Kendel Dolby. Dolby played in only four games in 2025, while the true freshman Wimberly did not appear in a game.

In addition to the three departing defensive backs, eight other Sooners have announced their intentions to transfer: offensive linemen Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett, Luke Baklenko and Isaiah Autry-Dent, running back Jovantae Barnes, linebacker Kobie McKinzie and tight end Kaden Helms.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16.

Oklahoma finished the 2025 season 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak that included road wins over Tennessee and Alabama and home wins against Missouri and LSU.