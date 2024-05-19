Softball Live Blog: No. 2 Oklahoma Looking to Punch Ticket to Super Regionals Against Oregon
NORMAN — Ryan Chapman and Bryce McKinnis offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on Oregon in Sunday's Regional Final at Love's Field. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman and McKinnis' updates throughout this evening's contest.
4:32 p.m.
Maxwell strikes out Tehya Bird swinging. Ball game, 3-2 Oklahoma. Sooners headed to the super regional. Happy Sunday from Hoov, Chapman, Randall and Bryce.
4:30 p.m.
Humphreys grounds out to third. One out standing between the Sooners and a regional title.
4:06
Kelly Maxwell in to retire Nicole May, who surrendered five hits and threw six Ks in five innings.
4 p.m.
Is there a team in college sports that operates more fluidly? The Sooners have allowed zero runs in four of five innings. Avery Hodge to open the sixth for Oklahoma, leading 3-2.
— BM
3:53 p.m.
Entering Oregon's fifth frame, it's 3-2 Sooners.
3:40 p.m.
Nicole May stabilized things a bit there. Gave up a double, but rung up the other three Oregon batters to keep the score at 3-2 going to fifth. — RC
3:28 p.m.
Tiare Jennings is no stranger to clutch hitting, but here’s a bit of an insane stat.
She delivered a two-strike RBI-single there.
Had she taken strike three, it would only be the second time all year that Jennings would have struck out twice in the same game. The only other time was OU’s Feb. 23 victory over Mississippi State.
Translation: she’s gonna put the ball in play regardless of if it drops in for a hit or not.
— RC
3:24 p.m.
Tiare Jennings comes through in the clutch again. She bounced a single off the wall to put OU back on top 3-2.
— RC
3:14 p.m.
Oklahoma’s defense giveth, and Oklahoma’s defense taketh.
A couple of uncharacteristic plays from Brito (was not ruled an error but it was an error in the infield) and Pickering helped the Ducks put runners in scoring position.
Emma Kauf singled to tie the game, but Rylie Boone got the out at the plate to keep things at 2-2 and send this one to the fourth.
Offense has to wake up, that spark happened in the fifth inning yesterday.
— RC
3:08 p.m.
Yep, the math checks out.
May retired the first seven batters of the game, but Tehya Bird clobbered a solo shot to cut OU’s lead in half. Plenty of chances to score more than two runs today, but as it stands it’s just a one-run lead for Oklahoma in the third.
— RC
3:02 p.m.
This game is mirroring the early stages of yesterdays contest.
Oklahoma feels fully in control as Oregon hasn’t really threatened, but the Sooners didn’t capitalize with the bases juiced in the first or runners on in the second.
OU went down in order in the third, and as it stands, it’s just a two-run lead.
— RC
2:51 p.m.
Every week Patty Gasso says she just wants her pitchers to avoid giving up home runs. If the ball stays in the park, Gasso says, then there’s a great chance for the defense to make a play.
Brito just robbed Vallery Wong of a double in broad daylight, snagging a line drive destined for the left field corner before nonchalantly tossing down to second like nothing happened. She good at the softball.
— RC
2:48 p.m.
The Sooners added another run on the Coleman RBI-double, but stranded a pair.
Left the bases loaded in the first inning as well.
Back over to Nicole May in the circle.
— RC
2:40 p.m.
Oklahoma got another long battle at the plate.
Avery Hodge dueled with Sokolsky for 12 pitches, and eventually reached base after the pitch grazed her.
Hodge, a generally cool customer, popped up and unleashed a loud “Let’s go” to fire up her teammates in the dugout.
Coleman then doubled to move Hodge from first to home, and Oregon is making a pitching change. Taylour Spencer entering the circle for Sokolsky with the Sooners on top 2-0. Big moment from Hodge who has battled with Torres for a starting spot all year. — RC
2:38 p.m.
Avery Hodge walked to recycle the Sooners' lineup; Jayda Coleman double scores Hodge to bring score to 2-0. Oregon rattled, calls to meet infield, Elise Sokolsky subbed for Taylour Spencer after 1.1 innings.
— BM
2:25 p.m.
May strikes each of her first two foes out swinging. Boone secures the third out in right field for the 1-2-3 inning.
Cydney Sanders up first in the second.
— BM
2:17 p.m.
Bases loaded, Rylie Boone gets ahold of it but is caught out in center field to close the top half of the first inning. Oklahoma up 1-0.
— BM
2:12 p.m.
Oklahoma strikes first.
Tiare Jennings wasn’t able to do anything with the pair of runners in scoring position, but Kasidi Pickering flew out to the warning track to put OU up 1-0 with a sacrifice fly.
Alyssa Brito stepping in.
— RC
2:07 p.m.
Jayda Coleman gets OU off to a great start. Leadoff single right up the middle.
Reminder: Sooners are the away team here. If there’s a Game 2 due to an Oregon upset, Oklahoma will be the home team in that contest.
— RC
1:41 p.m.
The starter for Oklahoma is not Kierston Deal, but Nicole May. Patty Gasso fooled me at least. May will get the ball against Elise Sokolsky from Oregon after an excellent showing in Friday's contest with Cleveland State. The Sooners have Avery Hodge at second base and Sanders at first, so no Alynah Torres to start this one.
Remember, the Sooners just have to win one game today. They'll get two chances at it, but Gasso would much rather have this won in Game 1 and not have to face elimination.
— RC