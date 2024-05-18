Softball Live Blog: No. 2 Oklahoma Takes on Oregon For Spot in Sunday's Regional Final
NORMAN — Ryan Chapman and Bryce McKinnis offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on Oregon for a spot in Sunday's Regional Final Love's Field. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman and McKinnis' updates throughout this evening's contest.
4:32 p.m.
Oklahoma closes the win on a high note. A 1-6-3 double-play by the Sooners closes a potentially disastrous seventh inning, and the Sooners hold on to win 6-3. Oklahoma will play at 2 p.m. Sunday for the regional title. Happy Saturday from Hoov, Chapman, Randall and Bryce from Love's Field.
— BM
4:25 p.m.
Alyssa Daniell deep single scored Legg as Oregon cuts its deficit to 3. Gasso subs Maxwell back into the game for Keeney, who started the inning.
— BM
4:24 p.m.
Kauf home run puts the Ducks down 6-2. Wong double, substituted for Regan Legg to run. Zero outs.
4:14 p.m.
Ella Parker's two-run homer scores Bland, and here's the Sooners we're used to seeing in the postseason leading 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs.
3:58 p.m.
OU back in command of this game, leading 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning.
3:52 p.m.
For the second time in this tournament, the Sooners are separating with late-game heroics. Brito's base hit after Kasidi Pickering was walked (and replaced by pinch runner Hannah Coor) puts runners on first and second with Hansen up to bat and one out.
— BM
3:45 p.m.
The Sooners needed life — desperately — and who else to deliver but Tiare Jennings, who crushes a two-run homer well into the second tier behind left field to break a three-inning drought. Sooners lead 4-1 in the fifth inning.
— BM
3:28 p.m.
A fantastic diving grab from Oregon shortstop Paige Sinicki probably just denied the Sooners a run with Hansen on second.
Good work from Sokolsky to get out of the jam and keep the OU lead at 2-1 headed into the fifth. — RC
3:27 p.m.
Oregon is everywhere. Once again, a Ducks defender makes a diving catch to secure an out, this one to exit the fourth inning.
— BM
3:23 p.m.
So many different ways to spend a mound visit. As Lombardi talked with Sokolsky, Gasso got her team out of the dugout and it appeared she was asking them for more energy.
Meanwhile, Oregon’s outfielders were locked in an intense rock-paper-scissors battle.
What a sport.
— RC
3:14 p.m.
Melyssa Lombardi is making her first major change of the afternoon for the Ducks.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Elise Sokolsky coming in for Morgan Scott. Oregon has been careful to not give Sokolsky too much work this year after her 2023 came to an end with an injury, but Sokolsky has been the Ducks’ best arm this year.
— RC
3:13 p.m.
Another quick 1-2-3 inning from Maxwell and she’s retired eight-straight Oregon batters.
— RC
3:02 p.m.
Oklahoma’s bottom of the first relieved some pressure by putting the Sooners back on top, but things are still incredibly tight.
Ella Parker flew out to the wall, but that’s the closest the Sooners got to threatening in the third.
One-run advantage headed into the fourth.
— RC
3:00 p.m.
Not much has changed. Two scoreless innings for both teams as the Sooners lead 2-1 entering the fourth.
2:53 p.m.
Since surrendering the home run, Maxwell has retired eight of the nine batters she’s faced. Maxwell hit the only other batter that has reached base.
Parker-Jennings-Pickering due up.
— RC
2:43 p.m.
Rylie Boone’s two-out single was all the Sooners could muster in the second.
Patty Gasso challenged the out call on Jayda Coleman at first, but after maybe the fastest review of the season the call stood.
Oklahoma still on top 2-1 headed into the third.
— RC
2:42 p.m.
Coleman caught out at first for what would be the inning-closing out. Gasso throwing the red flag, umps checking the video.
Call stands. Ducks up to bat. Dissapointing inning for Oklahoma.
— BM
2:34 p.m.
Sooners make quick work of the Ducks in the top of the second and Alynah Torres will hit first to start the bottom of the frame, followed by Cydney Sanders and Rylie Boone before recycling to Coleman. This is where Oklahoma can put foot to pedal and make for an early day.
— BM
2:27 p.m.
Yesterday it was a nine-pitch battle from Alyssa Brito that Gasso said sparked the team at the plate.
Today, Pickering battled through 11 pitches for a sacrifice fly to level the contest. Brito then attacked early to plate Jennings, and the Sooners are up 2-1 with two outs. Brito sitting on first with Kinzie Hansen up to bat. — RC
2:21 p.m.
Tiare Jennings’ double puts runners on second and third for freshman Kasidi Pickering with one one.
Pickering was 3-for-3 yesterday with a pair of home runs. Big chance to erase the early deficit.
— RC
2:21 p.m.
Tiare Jennings sneaks one inside the third base foul line and into left field — no more than a few inches from foul territory. She makes it to second and Coleman advances to third with one out on the board on the bottom of the first, Sooners trailing 1-0.
— BM
2:13 p.m.
Mixed bag for Maxwell in the top of the first.
Gave up the solo shot to allow Oregon to take an early lead, but struck out a pair and got a soft grounder for the third out of the frame.
Coleman-Parker-Jennings will get things going for the OU offense in the bottom of the first. — RC
2:08 p.m.
Oregon strikes first here today!
Kelly Maxwell struck out Luschar to open the game, but Carlson hammered solo shot to left field to get the Ducks out on a 1-0 lead.
— RC
1:59 p.m.
A couple of really nice moments before the game. Both Melyssa Lombardi and Sydney Romero got a big round of applause from the OU fans at Love's Field during the Oregon introductions.
Then Gasso and Lombardi shared a hug before meeting with the umpires at home plate.
Now just waiting on ESPN to get this thing rolling here in about five minutes.
— RC
1:49 p.m.
The lineups are in and there's no shocker here, Morgan Scott and Kelly Maxwell are the moves in the circle.
Maxwell faced Oregon in last year's Super Regionals at Oklahoma State, so this matchup is famliar to her.
Elsewhere, Cydney Sanders is back in the starting lineup at first base and Torres is back at second for the Sooners.