Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's First Battle Series Contest
NORMAN — Oklahoma completed its first fall Battle Series scrimmage on Friday night in front of 2,351 fans at Love’s Field.
The Sooners played nine innings, letting six pitchers each toss three innings.
OU hit four home runs as a group, including back-to-back jacks from Gabbie Garcia and Kendall Wells in the bottom of the seventh, treating the fans to a competitive night of softball.
Here are three takeaways from the Battle Series.
Older Sister Wins Out
Sophomore Riley Zache enjoyed a hot start to Friday night’s action.
In her first at-bat, Zache faced LSU transfer Sydney Berzon. Berzon had been feeding her defense ground balls, but Zache doubled off the top of the wall. She then scored two batters later thanks to a hard-hit single by Kasidi Pickering.
But the real fireworks came in the fourth.
Riley Zache stepped up to face her younger sister, Berkley Zache.
The younger sister showed off her velocity in the circle, which she paired with a biting offspeed.
But Berkley left a fat one hanging over the middle of the plate for Riley.
The older Zache formally welcomed Berkley Zache to the program by belting a solo shot.
As Riley Zache rounded the bases, Berkley’s head first fell into her glove before breaking out into a smile. She clapped Riley Zache around the bases, while the OU infield gathered around the true freshman to crack some jokes after she lost the battle to Riley.
Riley Zache finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate.
Same Old Ella
Perhaps the best sign of the night came in the top of the second.
Ella Parker ripped a single back up the middle to start the frame with a leadoff runner.
Then she immediately stole second.
Parker spent much of last year battling a leg injury. She was able to play through the pain, but she clearly wasn’t 100 percent for the first half of SEC play.
As a freshman, Parker swiped 17 bags. That number dropped to 10 last year.
Parker seemed unbothered when on the basepaths on Friday night, which could signal a return to her freshman stolen base numbers.
And she looked her normal self in the batter’s box.
Parker finished the night 3-for-5 with a walk and an RBI.
New Pitchers Getting Comfortable
Kierston Deal, Sydney Berzon, Berkley Zache, Allyssa Parker, Miali Guachino and Audrey Lowry all pitched on Friday.
Deal and Berzon started, and the veteran duo rolled.
Deal allowed just one hit and struck out a batter, while Berzon struck out one while surrendering three hits, one run and a walk.
Zache’s only run allowed came off the bat of her sister. She worked around three walks, but the free passes didn’t come back to bite her.
Pecola, OK, product Allyssa Parker allowed two runs on three hits, though only one of those runs was earned. She also struck out a pair.
Guachino struck out for and allowed one run on one hit, while also giving up a walk.
Lowry had the longest night. She gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits. The sophomore also rung up four strikeouts. Lowry did have to battle Ella Parker, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Gabbie Garcia and Ailana Agbayani late.
Riley Zache, Sydney Barker, Gabbie Garcia and Kendall Wells accounted for OU’s four homers throughout the nine innings.