Live Updates From Oklahoma's Battle Series Opener
Follow along throughout Oklahoma’s first Battle Series contest. Just keep refreshing this page for live updates from the scrimmage at Love’s Field.
End of the Second
Riley Zache doubled off the top of the wall with one out to put a runner in scoring position. That was by far the hardest hit ball of Berzon tonight.
Minor advanced Zache to third to bring up Pickering with two outs.
Berzon tried to jam Pickering in a 2-2 count, but the junior powered the bal back toward second and Ailana Agbayani was unable to make the play. Zache scored, but Barker then grounded out to third to end the inning.
Middle of the Second
Deal returned for the top of the second.
Ella Parker hammered a single back up the middle, then in perhaps the best sign of the fall, she looked like her freshman self stealing second.
Agbayani rocketed a hard-hit ball in toward the gap in left, but Kai Minor played the ball perfectly off the bat to ensure it was an out.
Nice work all around, still no runs though.
End of the First
Sydney Berzon made quick work of that half inning.
She struck out Allyssa Parker, then induced quick groundouts from Gabbie Garcia and Kendall Wells.
Berzon should feel pretty comfortable feeding ground balls to OU’s defense in 2026.
Middle of the First
Got our first look at freshman Kai Minor to lead things off.
She had a few good cuts, but ultimately popped out to foul territory due to a really nice grab by Gabbie Garcia.
Deal then struck out Pickering looking, and Sydney Barker grounded out to Garcia.
First Inning
Kierston Deal is the first pitcher in the circle tonight. We're about to get rolling in Norman.
6:14 p.m.
The three teams have taken the infield and the outfield for fielding drills.
The Sooners will split into three squads for the Battle Series scrimmage, the first of four intrasquad exhibition series in the fall. Each team will have five batters, while the squads will combine with each other while in the field.
Team 1 features Kai Minor, Kasidi Pickering, Sydney Barker, Lexi McDaniel and Riley Zache. Team 2 consists of Allyssa Parker, Gabbie Garcia, Kendall Wells, Tia Milloy and Abby Dayton. Ella Parker, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ailana Agbayani, Isabela Emerling and Chaney Helton headline Team 3.
We'll see what pitchers Patty Gasso decides to roll out tonight.