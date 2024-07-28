WATCH: Former Oklahoma Star Jayda Coleman Produces Another Show-Stopping Play in the Outfield
A legion of former Oklahoma stars powered the Oklahoma City Spark to victory in the Champion Cup in Chattanooga on Saturday.
The Spark started seven Sooners — Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee, Alynah Torres and Rylie Boone — in the title game against the Florida Vibe and OU’s former stars delivered.
Kinzie Hansen’s two-RBI double opened the scoring in the first and the Spark took control with a pair of towering home runs from Alo.
But Coleman stole the show in the seventh.
With the Spark up 11-4 and the Vibe down to their final out, former Mississippi State infielder Madisyn Kennedy stepped in to try and ignite a rally.
Kennedy rocketed the ball to left-center field, but hitting home runs with Coleman in center field requires something above and beyond.
Instead, Coleman tracked the ball and delivered as she has so many times, climbing the wall to rob Kennedy of the home run, ending the contest.
Lee also smashed a home run to add to the 11-4 victory.
The Spark closed the weekend as the best team on the field in Chattanooga as the former Oklahoma stars added more silverware to their already packed trophy cases.