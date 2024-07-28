All Sooners

WATCH: Former Oklahoma Star Jayda Coleman Produces Another Show-Stopping Play in the Outfield

The Oklahoma City Spark outfielder ended the Champion Cup in spectacular fashion on Saturday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, center, gives the horns down gesture as she sits beside Kinzie Hansen, left, and Rylie Boone (0) during a celebration of Oklahoma Sooners fourth consecutive softball national championship at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, center, gives the horns down gesture as she sits beside Kinzie Hansen, left, and Rylie Boone (0) during a celebration of Oklahoma Sooners fourth consecutive softball national championship at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, June 8, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

A legion of former Oklahoma stars powered the Oklahoma City Spark to victory in the Champion Cup in Chattanooga on Saturday. 

The Spark started seven Sooners — Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee, Alynah Torres and Rylie Boone — in the title game against the Florida Vibe and OU’s former stars delivered. 

Kinzie Hansen’s two-RBI double opened the scoring in the first and the Spark took control with a pair of towering home runs from Alo. 

But Coleman stole the show in the seventh. 

With the Spark up 11-4 and the Vibe down to their final out, former Mississippi State infielder Madisyn Kennedy stepped in to try and ignite a rally. 

Kennedy rocketed the ball to left-center field, but hitting home runs with Coleman in center field requires something above and beyond. 

Instead, Coleman tracked the ball and delivered as she has so many times, climbing the wall to rob Kennedy of the home run, ending the contest. 

Lee also smashed a home run to add to the 11-4 victory.

The Spark closed the weekend as the best team on the field in Chattanooga as the former Oklahoma stars added more silverware to their already packed trophy cases.

Published
Ryan Chapman

RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball