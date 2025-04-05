WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, DP Ella Parker and P Audrey Lowry UCF Postgame
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, designated player Ella Parker and pitcher Audrey Lowry spoke to the media following the No. 2-ranked Sooners' 6-0 win over UCF on Friday night at Love's Field in the Okana Invitational.
Parker hit a grand slam in the third inning, which she hopes will pull her out of the rut she's been in since sustaining an injury at the start of conference play.
Though Parker has played through her shin splints, Friday was the first appearance since March 12 for Lowry. She's been sidelined with a muscle strain, but the freshman left-hander appeared in full control against the Knights.
Gasso also touched on Thursday's win over St. Thomas — a contest she missed after the weekend's first schedule change created a conflict. While she was serving as the keynote speaker for a banquet at Oklahoma Christian University, her son and OU's associate head coach JT Gasso stepped in as head coach for the night.
Patty Gasso revealed JT Gasso's longtime alter ego, Ben Ready, and discussed how she tried to keep up with Thursday's result though she wasn't present in person at Love's Field.