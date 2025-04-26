WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, P Sam Landry and 2B Ailana Agbayani Postgame Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Sam Landry and second baseman Ailana Agbayani met with the media following the No. 3-ranked Sooners' 7-6 win over No. 2 Texas on Friday at Love's Field.
OU raced out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by shortstop Gabbie Garcia and then a grand slam by Agbayani in the third inning.
After changing pitchers, switching out starter Teagan Kavan for reliever Mac Morgan, Texas steadied and worked their way back into the game.
The Longhorns scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning to cut the Oklahoma advantage down to 6-5.
Agbayani returned to help her team again, this time plating third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas with a double in the bottom of the fifth, to put OU up 7-5.
Texas scored a run on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh, but Landry was able to seal the victory for the Sooners.
The Red River Rivals will return on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 2 of the series after weather pushed the game back in the day. The series finale is scheduled to start on Sunday at 1 p.m.
You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.