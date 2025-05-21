WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players Preview the NCAA Super Regionals
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, outfielder Abby Dayton and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas met with the media ahead of this weekend's Super Regionals matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 2-seeded Sooners lost the regular season series with the 15-seeded Crimson Tide, but a win this weekend would not only allow OU to exact revenge on Alabama, but it would send Oklahoma back to the Women's College World Series where the program would try to capture a fifth-straight national title.
Oklahoma won the first contest between the two teams this season thanks to a furious seventh inning rally. The Sooners plated five runs in the final frame to erase a one-run deficit and take the contest.
The next day, OU narrowly avoided its first shutout since the Crimson Tide held the Sooners scoreless in 2019, but Alabama won the contest.
Then the teams delivered a classic in the series finale.
The Sooners had runners aboard in the top of the seventh and eighth inning in Tuscaloosa, but ultimately lost the contest 2-1 after freshman Audrey Vandagriff walked the contest off with a home run in the bottom of the eighth.
You can also watch the press conference on YouTube.