WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso, Players' Tennessee Postgame

Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, first baseman Cydney Sanders and pitcher Kierston Deal spoke to the media following the Sooners' 4-1 win on Saturday.

Ryan Chapman

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, first baseman Cydney Sanders and pitcher Kierston Deal spoke with the media following the Sooners' 4-1 win over Tennessee at Love's Field on Saturday.

The victory meant Sunday's finale between the Sooners and the Volunteers will be the decisive contest in the series.

OU lost Friday's series opener after the visitors put up three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Deal, who started in the circle for Oklahoma, spoke after she pitched a season-high seven complete innings. She struck out five Tennessee batters, allowed four hits, only issued one walk and hit no batters in 104 total pitches.

Sanders' three-run home run in the third inning proved to be decisive. It was Sanders' seventh home run of the year, which ranks fifth on the team behind freshman shortstop Gabbie Garcia (11), sophomore outfielder Kasidi Pickering (10), redshirt freshman third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (10) and redshirt junior catcher Isabela Emerling (9.)

Oklahoma has yet to lose a series in SEC play after sweeping South Carolina and Arkansas and winning two of three from Missouri.

Sunday's contest is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

