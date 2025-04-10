WATCH: Oklahoma State HC Kenny Gajewski, Players' Bedlam Postgame Interview
OKLAHOMA CITY — Watch as Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski, pitcher Ruby Meylan and third baseman Tallen Edwards spoke with the media following the Cowgirls' 11-3 defeat to Oklahoma in five innings at Devon Park on Wednesday.
Oklahoma trailed its Bedlam rivals 3-0 early before a two-run home run by sophomore outfielder Kasidi Pickering narrowed the contest in the third.
Then the Sooners got it done on both offense and defense in the fourth inning.
Second baseman Ailana Agbayani made an outstanding catch in the top half of the fourth inning before an offensive explosion swung momentum firmly in the Sooners' favor.
Bland hit the second home run of her career, a three-run home run, to put Oklahoma in front and then Ella Parker and Gabbie Garcia both added RBIs of their own to close out the fourth.
OU returned to finish off the run rule victory in the fifth to send the record crowd of 9,259 fans home happy.
Now, the Sooners will turn their attention to a three-game series with the Alabama Crimson Tide to dip back into SEC play this weekend.
The series will start on Saturday and stretch through Monday in Tuscaloosa.