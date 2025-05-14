WATCH: Oklahoma UTL Sydney Barker and P Audrey Lowry Preview the Norman Regional
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma freshmen Sydney Barker and Audrey Lowry previewed the Sooners' upcoming regional.
Following a successful run through the SEC Tournament that saw OU and Texas A&M end as co-champions, Oklahoma will host California, Omaha and Boston University in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field.
Barker got a pair of starts at the SEC Tournament, and she made the most of her opportunity. Playing in the outfield, Barker finished 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in OU's 4-1 win over LSU at the SEC Tournament before she hammered a pair of home runs in the Sooners' dramatic comeback victory over Arkansas.
Lowry played a crucial role against the Razorbacks as well.
Entering in relief, the left-hander pitched three innings against one of the nation's best offenses where she retired all nine batters she faced and struck out three. The strong appearance followed her work against Florida where she allowed no runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings of action across two games in Gainesville.
Oklahoma will get going in the Norman Regional against Boston University on Friday at 5 p.m.
You can also watch the interview from Wednesday on YouTube here.