WATCH: Texas HC Mike White and C Reese Atwood Postgame Interview
NORMAN — Watch as Texas head coach Mike White and catcher Reese Atwood met with the media following the No. 2-ranked Longhorns' 7-6 loss to No. 3 Oklahoma on Friday at Love's Field.
OU raced out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by shortstop Gabbie Garcia and then a grand slam by second baseman Ailana Agbayani in the third inning.
After changing pitchers, switching out starter Teagan Kavan for reliever Mac Morgan, Texas steadied and worked their way back into the game.
The Longhorns scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning to cut the Oklahoma advantage down to 6-5.
Agbayani returned to help her team again, this time plating third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas with a double in the bottom of the fifth, to put OU up 7-5.
Texas scored a run on a wild pitch with two outs in the seventh, but Sam Landry was able to seal the victory for the Sooners.
The Red River Rivals will return on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 2 of the series after weather pushed the game back in the day. The series finale is scheduled to start on Sunday at 1 p.m.
You can also watch the postgame press conference on YouTube.