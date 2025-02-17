Weekend Wrap: New Stars Emerged for Oklahoma in Waco
Patty Gasso’s Sooners rolled through familiar territory this past weekend and continued to assert their dominance.
No. 3 Oklahoma returned to Waco, TX, to battle No. 24 Baylor and Hofstra twice apiece in the Getterman Classic.
The result?
Four run rule victories where the Sooners outscored Baylor and Hofstra 36-4.
Sam Landry pitched OU’s second perfect game of the year, Ella Parker’s incredible start to the season continued and Sydney Barker raked all weekend as the Sooners moved to 10-0 in 2025.
Here’s what Sooners on SI learned this weekend:
Spreading Perfection
OU’s pair of veteran transfer pitchers, Isabella Smith and Landry, have tossed five inning perfect games in each of the last two weekends.
Smith’s came last weekend against Cal Baptist, but Landry’s performance against Baylor was extra special.
The Bears eliminated Louisiana last year in the NCAA Tournament, and Landry pitched in all three games against Baylor.
Sunday, she didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield and she struck out eight Baylor batters in a dominant showing.
“For Sam Landry, who pitched against them last year and did not have success in postseason, and to see her do what she did tonight was outstanding,” Gasso said after the win on Sunday. “I mean how much better can you get than a perfect game? She looked great.”
Landry now has 31 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings of action, and she’s looked better every time she’s stepped into the circle this year.
Yet, that might not even be the best development for OU associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha this season.
Smith has already proven she can be just as effective out of the bullpen as she is from the start, and freshman Audrey Lowry had another excellent appearance in relief on Sunday.
The left-hander pitched 3 2/3 innings after entering for Paytn Monticelli, where she retired all 12 batters faced and struck out eight against Hofstra.
Monticelli has proven to be reliable when inserted to get a handful of outs, too.
“I think right now (Monticelli) might be the most improved pitcher on our staff,” Gasso said after Saturday’s contests. “(She’s) just coming in and hammering the zone and getting big strikeouts.”
Rocha the ability to both matchup right-handed and left-handed pitchers out of the bullpen with opposing lineups as well as a variety of different speeds in relief.
More Bark
Outfielder Hannah Coor didn’t see any action in Waco after she appeared to turn her ankle last week against San Diego State.
That allowed Parker to slot into the outfield all weekend, which let Barker and Gabbie Garcia trade off playing shortstop and serving as the designated player.
Regardless of when Coor gets back into the lineup, Gasso is going to have to find at-bats for Barker.
The freshman hit 5-for-10 across the four games, smashing a pair of home runs and finishing the weekend with 10 RBIs.
She hit for power and put pressure one the defense, tearing around the bases and providing a constant steal threat.
Barker hit her third triple in 10 games on Sunday against Hofstra, and she was steady on the left side of the infield when called upon at shortstop.
If it wasn’t for Parker going 9-for-12 at the plate with six RBIs and two home runs as well, Barker would be OU’s unquestioned MVP of the weekend.
Top to Bottom
It’s easy to point to Parker and Barker with outstanding efforts through the four-game stop in Waco, but there was no real weakness throughout OU’s entire lineup.
Kasidi Pickering was excellent again at the plate. Cydney Sanders and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas were both clutch and constantly on base. Ailana Agbayani hammered her first home run as a Sooner, and Tia Milloy was able to make the most of limited chances late in games as well.
“The entire lineup is tearing it up,” Gasso said on Sunday. “We scored runs fast. We scored them through all different ways… The speed is really making changes for our offensive production as well. So overall I thought it was an outstanding weekend.”
The Sooners were mostly clean in the field, too. Oklahoma committed just two errors on the weekend, but otherwise the defense was excellent in support of the OU pitching staff.
Switching back and forth between Garcia and Barker at short didn’t seem to mess with the chemistry of the infield, and while the outfield didn’t have many plays to deal with at the wall, everyone battled swirling wind all weekend at Getterman Stadium.
As the Sooners are set to return home next weekend to open play at Love’s Field, things should only get cleaner and cleaner as Oklahoma settles into its familiar setting in Norman.
“They’re smart and they’re hustling and they’re hungry and I would say these guys are gamers,” Gasso said on Saturday. “So I love our complete game on both sides. It’s just really clean, well played. We’ve still got a lot to work on but we’re making good strides and I’m really proud of it.”