Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 284
Hoover and Chapman dive into all the big football developments, spring media day, hoops, diamond sports and more.
Oklahoma Sooners On SI"s John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 284 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: revisiting OU's decision to cancel the spring game, the hiring of Jim Nagy, Brent Venables' spring media day press conference, meeting new quarterback John Mateer and the rest of the OU newcomers, plus deep dives on the huge game coming up for men's basketball, the red-hot performance for women's basketball, the scorching start for baseball, and the huge weekend for OU softball, plus lots more.
