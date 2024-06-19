Oklahoma 4-star QB Target Jaden O'Neal Announces Top 10 Schools
After recent visits to Oklahoma and Ohio State, 4-star Narbonne (CA) quarterback Jaden O'Neal announced his top 10 schools on Wednesday.
Holding nearly 30 offers from schools around the country, O'Neal narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Penn State, Miami and Florida State.
The Long Beach, CA product is rated the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals. In addition to his most recent trips, O'Neal has also taken visits to Miami, Florida State and Colorado this summer and is scheduled to visit Oregon and Auburn later this month.
During his time in Norman, O'Neal competed at the Brent Venables Football Camp, where he stood out amongst an impressive group of quarterbacks. With good size, remarkable arm strength, a quick release and great touch on deep passes, the rising junior showed why he is such a highly touted prospect.
In one-on-one drills, O'Neal displayed impressive velocity and accuracy on his passes, easily zipping the ball into tight windows for completions. Seth Littrell and other members of Oklahoma's offensive staff were nearby for O'Neal's entire session, seemingly impressed by the star QB's work.
O'Neal is one of three 2026 signal callers with an offer from the Sooners to attend the Brent Venables Camp this summer, with Jones (FL) standout Dereon Colman coming to Norman on June 6 and Queen Creek (AZ) dual-sport star Tait Reynolds throwing on June 18.
Of the three, OU seems to have the best relationship with O'Neal, who is believed to favor Brent Venables and company at this stage in his recruitment.
If the Sooners are able to land a pledge from O'Neal, he would become the first quarterback to commit to Oklahoma since Littrell was promoted to offensive coordinator late last year.
Currently, OU has verbal commitments from 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix in the 2026 recruiting class.