Oklahoma 5-star OL Target Michael Fasusi Reveals Top Five Schools, Commitment Date
On Friday afternoon, Oklahoma received big news on the recruiting trail.
Lewisville (TX) standout and 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi announced his top five schools and his commitment date, including the Sooners in his list.
On August 21, Fasusi will choose between OU, Oregon, Missouri, Texas A&M and Texas. On April 1, Fasusi revealed his top seven schools, with Georgia and USC failing to make the coveted prospect's top five.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Fasusi is rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.
If Bill Bedenbaugh and company are able to land a pledge from the rising senior, he would be the fourth offensive lineman to join the Sooners' 2025 class alongside 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck.
Sean Hutton, a close friend of Fasusi and Lewisville's starting center, also committed to Oklahoma in late June.
If Fasusi were to choose Oklahoma, he would be the highest rated recruit to commit to Bedenbaugh since the renowned offensive line coach arrived in Norman.
The Farmers' standout has visited OU multiple times, most recently from June 14-16 for an official visit. Additionally, Fasusi's former teammate, Jaydan Hardy, is a freshman on the Sooners' roster after being part of Brent Venables' 2024 class.
Oklahoma seems to have developed a good relationship with Fasusi and are in a good spot with the 5-star prospect, but will have to close strong in the month leading up to his commitment date.
After losing 4-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers to Missouri earlier this month, landing Fasusi would certainly help soften the blow for the Sooners and could add to what is already one of the top six recruiting classes in the country, according to Rivals.