Oklahoma Adds 3-star Running Back Gabe Sawchuk to 2024 Recruiting Class
On Sunday night, 3-star running back Gabe Sawchuk announced that he will join the Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class.
Sawchuk remained quiet about his commitment to Oklahoma until Sunday, when the speedy tailback posted multiple photos of himself on social media moving into Headington Hall on OU's campus and one photo of he and his older brother, Gavin Sawchuk, both in Sooners' uniforms.
Sunday marked move in day for the members of Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class who were not early enrollees, with players like Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Taylor Tatum and others also getting settled in their new dorms.
Hailing from Littleton, CO, Sawchuk is a 3-star recruit in the 2024 class and is rated one of the top five players in the state of Colorado according to On3. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, the younger brother of the Sooners' starting running back held scholarship offers from USC, Colorado and Arizona State, but chose to walk-on at Oklahoma to play under DeMarco Murray and Brent Venables.
Sawchuk tallied 884 total yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Valor Christian (CO), earning MaxPreps Second Team All-State honors for his efforts in 2023.
With good speed out of the backfield and solid ability as a pass-catcher, the 3-star prospect provides a versatile tailback who can also be a good special teams player.
Sawchuk's addition continues Venables' impressive stretch of recruiting walk-on players, as Andy Bass, Bergin Kysar, Jacob Jordan and others have all picked OU over scholarship opportunities from other Division I programs.