Oklahoma Beats Out USC and Miami to Land 4-star DL Floyd Boucard

The Sooners added to their 2025 recruiting class on Saturday, continuing to bolster what was already one of the top classes in the nation.

Randall Sweet

On Saturday afternoon, 4-star Miami Central (FL) defensive lineman Floyd Boucard announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

"The loyalty, they've been here locked in with me since January," Boucard said of the Sooners. "They've got a plan for me."

The decision comes just nine days after Boucard revealed his top four schools, with USC, Miami, OU and Alabama making the cut.

Previously, it appeared that the coveted defensive lineman favored the Trojans or Hurricanes. in the days leading up to his pledge, however, Boucard seemingly changed his mind as the Sooners ended up winning the 4-star prospect's recruitment.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Boucard is rated the No. 17 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

Boucard joins 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trent Wilson, 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior d-lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge defender Alexander Shieldnight on the defensive front in the Sooners 2025 class.

Prior to Boucard's announcement, OU already boasted 21 commits in the 2025 cycle and the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.

Boucard is originally from Canada and grew up playing hockey before moving to the United States. Despite still being relatively new to football, Boucard has already shown that he has the upside to be a big-time d-lineman at the next level.

As a junior at Mobile Christian (AL), Boucard notched 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, leading Leopards to a state title.

After a huge junior season, Boucard moved to Miami Central, one of the top high school football programs in Florida over the past two decades. In the 2024 cycle, Miami Central produced 5-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount, who now plays for the Hurricanes.

The Sooners beating out hometown Miami and a Lincoln Riley-led USC team is a huge victory on the recruiting trail for Todd Bates and company. Since Brent Venables returned to Norman, the Sooners have continued to recruit well in the Sunshine State, landing players like Eddy Pierre-Louis, Lewis Carter, Makari Vickers and others who have played high school football in Florida.

