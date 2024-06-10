Oklahoma Hosts Trio of 2025 Prospects for Recruiting Visits Over the Weekend
Last weekend, Oklahoma hosted three of its top targets in the 2025 recruiting class as the summer visit season has officially kicked off.
Across college football, June is one of the biggest months for recruiting visits, as high school prospects are out of school and have more time to travel and visit different campuses. NCAA regulations also allow for visits during this timeframe following a no-contact period.
Additionally, many players prefer to make a decision ahead of their senior season or during the year, meaning the summertime may be OU's last chance to get some of its top 2025 targets on campus before their commitment.
The weekend of June 7-9, the Sooners hosted offensive lineman Darius Afalava, tight end Da'Saahn Brame and defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak, three talented 2025 prospects who would all be helpful additions in Oklahoma's upcoming recruiting class.
Of the trio, Brame is the most coveted recruit, rated the No. 101 overall player and No. 4 tight end in the upcoming cycle according to Rivals. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Brame has ideal size to play tight end at the next level and is surprisingly agile for someone who is so tall.
On June 29, the Derby (KS) standout will choose between Oregon, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma, Brame announced in early May. If Joe Jon Finley is able to land a commitment from Brame later this month, it would give 4-star quarterback Kevin Sperry another talented target in OU's 2025 recruiting class.
Brame coming on board with the Sooners would also help soften the blow of losing out on 4-star Washington (OK) tight end Nate Roberts, who committed to Ohio State in April.
While Oregon is believed to be the leader for Brame, the 4-star prospect recently told On3's Chad Simmons that "Oklahoma moved up quite a bit," following his visit over the weekend.
Not only did Brame get to meet with the Sooners' coaching staff and tour the program's facilities, he was also able to take in a session of the annual Brent Venables Football Camp.
After picking up an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company during a visit to Norman for the Sooners' spring game, Skyridge (UT) offensive lineman Darius Afalava was back on campus over the weekend for an official visit.
A 4-star recruit, Afalava is rated the No, 230 overall prospect and No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, the Lehi, UT, product has the size, strength and mentality to play for Bedenbaugh and would be a solid addition to an offensive line group that is already off to a promising start.
With Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje and Melissa (TX) interior o-lineman Owen Hollenbeck both already committed to OU, adding Afalava would give Bedenbaugh three talented prospects who all seem to have the potential to be solid players at the next level.
Afalava has also taken recent visits to Michigan State, UCLA and Utah and has a visit to Washington scheduled for late June.
West Fargo, ND, product and 4-star star recruit Kade Pietrzak was also in Norman over the weekend for a visit. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Pietrzak is rated the No. 177 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2025 class according to On3.
With a strong build and long arms, Pietrzak has the ideal body type to play on the edge in Miguel Chavis and Brent Venables' scheme. Pietrzak's long arms, strength and athleticism are evident in his results throwing discus, as the Sheyenne (ND) standout tied the school record this season and placed third in the state.
In early May, Pietrzak included OU in his top four schools alongside Wisconsin, Nebraska and Kansas State. Since then, the standout defensive lineman has visited the Badgers and the Sooners.
If Chavis and company are able to land a commitment from Pietrzak, he would join Lee's Summit North (MO) defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore, Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight and Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trenton Wilson in Oklahoma's 2025 class.