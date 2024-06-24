Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-star QB Jaden O'Neal
On Monday, 4-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, O'Neal is rated the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 5 QB in the country, according to Rivals. The Narbonne High School (CA) standout chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Miami, Florida State and many others.
"They set my expectations for what home felt like," O'Neal told 247Sports following his announcement.
After just two years of high school football with the Gauchos, O'Neal has racked up nearly 30 offers from schools around the country and is one of the most coveted signal callers in the 2026 recruiting class.
O'Neal was originally offered by Seth Littrell and company in early February and made an unofficial visit to Norman just over a month later.
With good size, arm strength, footwork and throwing mechanics, O'Neal has the potential to develop into a star at the next level under Littrell.
O'Neal visited Norman again for the Brent Venables Football Camp on June 13, where the rising junior stood out due to his frame and arm talent. The Long Beach, CA, product easily pushed the ball downfield and was able to hit receivers in stride during 1-on-1 drills, showcasing impressive accuracy on deep routes.
O'Neal also visited a handful of other schools over the summer, including Colorado, Miami and Ohio State.
He is the third player to join OU's 2026 recruiting class alongside 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix, giving the Sooners a chance to put together another solid group in the 2026 cycle.
O'Neal is the first QB to commit to Oklahoma since Littrell took over as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, marking a huge victory on the recruiting trail for the former North Texas head coach. While 4-star signal caller Kevin Sperry originally pledged to Jeff Lebby when the now-Mississippi State head coach was still in Norman, Littrell was also able to keep the reigning Oklahoma state champion on board in the upcoming class.