Oklahoma Receives Commitment from 4-star OL Darius Afalava
On Friday evening, 4-star Skyridge (UT) offensive lineman Darius Afalava announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Rated the No. 230 overall prospect and No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class by Rivals, Afalava chose the Sooners over Utah, Washington and Michigan State after revealing his top four earlier this month.
The rising senior took visits to Michigan State and Utah followed by an official visit to Norman the weekend of June 7 and a trip to Washington last weekend. Despite the Huskies getting Afalava's final visit, new head coach Jedd Fisch and company were unable to close on the Lehi, UT, product.
Afalava originally visited Norman for OU's spring game in late April, where he met multiple Oklahoma commits and targets. Additionally, the 4-star prospect picked up an offer from Bill Bedenbaugh and company during his initial trip to campus.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Afalava has great size and power on the interior, making him an ideal fit for the Sooners' offense.
Afalava is the third scholarship player to join Bedenbaugh's group in the 2025 recruiting class alongside 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck and 4-star Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje.
Earlier this week, Lewisville (TX) center Sean Hutton committed to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on.
With the addition of Afalava, the Sooners continue to build a solid front to protect 4-star Denton Guyer (TX) quarterback Kevin Sperry and 4-star Atascocita (TX) running back Tory Blaylock.
Overall, Afalava is 19th player to join Oklahoma in the 2025 cycle. Prior to the Utah product's pledge, OU already held the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
With players like Mesquite Horn (TX) lineman Lamont Rogers and Lewisville (TX) 5-star Michael Fasusi still on the board, Bedenbaugh and company still have the potential to add to their 2025 offensive line group.