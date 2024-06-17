All Sooners

Oklahoma Receives Commitment from 4-star Wide Receiver Marcus Harris

The Sooners added a talented playmaker to their 2025 recruiting class on Monday when 4-star wideout Marcus Harris announced his pledge to OU.

On Monday afternoon, 4-star wide receiver Marcus Harris announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

Harris' decision comes on the heels of a weekend trip to Norman for one of the Sooners' most important recruiting weekends of the year. A handful of other talented prospects like 5-star Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi, 4-star Osceola (FL) linebacker Elijah Melendez and 4-star Homestead (FL) wide receiver Cortez Mills were also on campus over the weekend.

Listed at 6-feet tall and 185 pounds, Harris is rated the No. 164 overall prospect and No. 17 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Mater Dei (CA) standout chose Brent Venables and company over Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and many others.

As a junior in 2023, Harris caught 43 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns while helping lead Mater Dei to a state title.

Harris is now the third wide receiver on board with OU in the upcoming cycle, joining 4-star Ennis (TX) wideout Gracen Harris and 4-star Checotah (OK) pass catcher Elijah Thomas.

With 4-star Denton Guyer (TX) quarterback Kevin Sperry also committed, Emmett Jones has recruited a remarkable group of weapons for the Elite 11 finalist.

Harris' pledge fills a gap left by 4-star Douglass (OK) wide receiver Jaden Nickens, who was previously committed to Oklahoma, but backed off of his pledge in March. Harris is the Sooners' 16th pledge in the 2025 recruiting class, giving Venables and company the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.

