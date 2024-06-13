QB and DL Headline Top Performers at Day Three of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Camp

God is good, all the time! ✝️🙏🏽



I am humbled and blessed to announce I have received an offer from The University of Oklahoma! #Sooners@CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CoachZAlley @JayValai @OU_Football @OLuFootball @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney… pic.twitter.com/quyYmgxUAa