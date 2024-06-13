QB and DL Headline Top Performers at Day Three of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Camp
On Thursday, Oklahoma held its third session of the Brent Venables Football Camp.
Day three didn't have as many participants as the first two days, but there were still multiple talented prospects in attendance. With five commits, a handful of players who came into the day with offers and even more who left camp with an offer, there was plenty of talent in Norman.
The morning period featured offensive and defensive lineman, and 2028 Orange Lutheran (CA) edge rusher Marcus Fakatou stole the show. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, the incoming high school freshman is extremely agile for his size and has no trouble dropping his hips in drills.
During one-on-one reps, Fakatou won nearly every snap, using his incredible power and length to stun offensive lineman and get into the backfield with ease. In addition to his size, strength and agility, the star edge rusher displayed multiple refined pass rush moves that most players his age have not yet mastered.
Fakatou's efforts on Thursday earned him an offer from Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis.
Grayson (GA) 2027 edge rusher TK Cunningham also picked up an offer after a strong performance at the third camp session. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Cunningham also has great length and an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage.
In one-on-one drills, the rising sophomore was able to fend off blockers and blow by offensive tackles, getting into the backfield quickly on multiple reps.
Julian Hugo, a 2026 edge rusher from Cibolo Steele (TX), also had a solid showing on Thursday. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pound, the teammate of Sooners' running back pledge Jonathan Hatton Jr. looked smooth through drills and won most of his one-on-one reps.
Hugo showed good bend off the edge to go along with a quick first step that helped him get past a handful of talented offensive tackles.
OU edge rusher commit Alexander Shieldnight also did well in one-on-one drills, winning from both the inside and the off the edge. Shieldnight used his power and strength to beat tackles while using his quickness to win on the interior.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Shieldnight is a 4-star recruit, rated the No. 23 edge in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. While the rest of the camp was working on position drills, the Wagoner (OK) standout worked individually with Chavis, learning to use his hands to fend off blocks.
On the offensive line, Derby (KS) standout Maxwell Robinson had a solid showing, handling Shieldnight and other talented defensive lineman well. Holding an offer coming into the day, Robinson displayed great strength and a very good anchor as a blocker.
While Robinson isn't as tall as some of the other offensive lineman OU has seen at camp this summer, he notched impressive reps at each position along the offensive line.
West Plains (TX) 2026 offensive lineman Keegan Collins also had a good outing along the offensive line. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, the west Texas product showed good strength and impressive footwork for someone of his size and stature.
Between reps, Bill Bedenbaugh walked over to speak with Collins and after camp the rising junior was one of multiple standouts given a tour of Oklahoma's facilities. Off the football field, Collins is a talented wrestler, a trait that Bedenbaugh has seemed to covet in prospects throughout his career.
Pasadena Memorial (TX) offensive lineman Devan Robison also had a good performance, stonewalling almost every defensive lineman he matched up with. While Robison plays left tackle for his high school team, he had multiple impressive reps on the interior in one-on-one drills.
In the afternoon session, a trio of quarterbacks highlighted another talented group of skill position players.
Kevin Sperry, the Sooners' 4-star 2025 quarterback pledge, was accurate and showed good touch in his final session of the Brent Venables Camp before heading off to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals next week.
Jaden O'Neal, a 4-star quarterback who picked up an offer from the Sooners in early February, also had an impressive day. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, O'Neal has good size and displayed eye-popping arm strength.
The Narbonne (CA) star easily lofted the ball downfield and was able to connect with receivers from 40 or 50 yards out. In one-one-one drills, O'Neal zipped the ball into tight windows for completions with a remarkable combination of velocity and accuracy.
Rated the No. 63 overall player and No. 5 QB in the 2026 recruiting class, O'Neal would be a huge pickup for Seth Littrell and company if they are able to land a commitment from the Southern California product.
Peyton Houston, a 2027 signal caller from Evangelical Christian (LA), was the other quarterback who stood out on Thursday.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 195 pounds, Houston had a very strong arm for such a young prospect and was able to put plenty of air under the ball on deep passes.
Frisco Lone Star (TX) tight end and OU offer Ryder Mix looked good in drills and one-on-one reps, showcasing surprising quickness and agility for a player who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Rated the No. 200 overall prospect and No. 10 end in the 2026 recruiting class according to On3, Mix got open with ease against both linebackers and defensive backs.
Emerson (TX) 4-star cornerback and Oklahoma commit Maliek Hawkins looked aggressive in the defensive backfield, getting physical with wide receivers and using his length to knock away passes in one-on-one drills. Despite the camp setting being difficult for defensive backs, Hawkins won multiple reps and even grabbed an interception.