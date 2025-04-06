Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Coaches Charge Towards Massive Recruiting Weekend
It has been a whirlwind week for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail with the speculation that 2026 quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal may have interest in heading elsewhere.
But Brent Venables and company still have found a lot of positive recruiting momentum.
Offers Extended
One offer made this week was to Allen Evans IV. The 2027 cornerback out of Louisville, KY, stands 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and is the perfect combination of length and size that Oklahoma looks for in a defensive back, Some of the programs interested in Evans include Louisville and Kentucky.
Jay Valai has a knack for finding corners who are tall, lengthy and are playmakers in the defensive backfield. Three-star defensive back Danny Odem out of The First Academy, who also received an OU offer this week, is another perfect example of that. He had 45 tackles and two forced fumbles and interceptions last season. Odem is currently the No.36 rated cornerback in the country according to 247Sports. Some of the other programs interested include Clemson, Penn State and Nebraska.
Another scholarship offer this week was made by Joe Jon Finley to tight end Roman Voss. Voss is currently the No.13-ranked tight end in the 2026 class according to Rivals. Voss has the perfect combination of size and athleticism that Oklahoma has been lacking in the tight end room. While playing multiple positions in high school, it looks like he will solely play tight end at the next level. USC and Alabama have also made offers to Voss in the last couple of week.
Scheduled Recruiting Visits
Blue chip prospect Bowe Bentley announced he will return to Norman for an official visit June 13-15. He is currently the only prospect scheduled to visit that weekend and it shows how much of a priority Bentley's recruitment is to the entire staff. Along with Oklahoma, Bowe's final teams are LSU and Georgia. He'll visit those schools in June as well.
Four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt will return to Norman for his official visit on June 6. Just a week after an unofficial visit to Oklahoma, he is already looking forward to his return trip, The recruiting battle for the Windsor, CO, product has been between Nebraska and Oklahoma but Alabama and Tennessee are hoping to turn the tide.
Brian Harris has become a rising star in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Jacksonville, FL, is extremely versatile along the line of scrimmage and is a game-wrecker for opposing offenses. Harris had 29 tackles and 4.5 sacks this past season. Harris will also make his way to Norman June 6. Some of the major suitors for Harris include SEC foes Auburn and South Carolina along with NC State.
Sooners Gaining Interest
There were a couple of prospects who slimmed down their list of teams this week and Oklahoma has made the cut for some high-level talent along the offensive line.
Pupungatoa Katoa is a mountain of a man from Euless, TX, who can create massive running lanes along the lines of scrimmage. Standing 6-3 and 365 pounds, Katoa is currently a top-50 offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He would like to play his college football close to home as he announced his final three of Oklahoma, Texas A&M and SMU.
The other offensive lineman the Sooners made some movement for is Biloxi, MS, native Hayden Ainsworth. According to 247 Sports, Ainsworth is currently the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, The 6-5, 305-pound tackle has the ability and presence where he could be an anchor along the offensive line for years to come. Alabama, Ole Miss and Florida State are some of the major competitors for Ainsworth.