Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Continues to Make Noise on Recruiting Trail
Spring practice starts Thursday for the Oklahoma football program as they are set to begin Year 4 under Brent Venables and their second season as a member of the SEC.
As the Sooners finish up their first part of their offseason conditioning program and look to spring practice, the coaches and staff turn their attention towards the first of three massive official visit weekends. The first one will be this weekend, what Venables has tabbed as OU's "Future Freaks Weekend," just a couple days into OU's spring practice schedule. Some of the top talent in the 2026, 2027 and even a couple of prospects in the 2028 class who just finished up their freshman year of high school are scheduled to be in town.
Sooner fans should keep their eye out for potential commitment news as the Sooners get closer to locking down some commitments in future classes.
Big Names Making Their Way to Norman
Some of the higher-ranked and more well-known prospects will be making their way to Norman this summer, but there are going to be some very talented players on campus in the coming days.
The first announced visit this week was from Antonio Dural. The 2028 cornerback out of Spring, TX, really came into his own during his first varsity season. Dural is currently unranked according to Rivals and 247 Sports but he has started to add some interest among some of the Power 4 schools in the region, including Houston, Baylor and SMU. Dural will be making the trip to Norman March 8.
Jacob Bedizel will also be attending "Future Freaks" on March 8. The Tomball (TX) Memorial product is a cornerback in the 2027 class. Bedizel is not one of the more high-profile prospects, but a lot like Dural, he became more well known as the season went on. Other schools interested in Bedizel include Arizona State and Texas A&M.
Arguably the biggest recruit that is scheduled to visit this week is 2026 4-star quarterback Bowe Bentley. Bentley led the Celina (TX) Bobcats to a perfect 16-0 season that ended in a 55-21 victory over Kilgore in the Texas 4A Division I state championship game. As a junior he racked up over 4,200 total yards and 63 touchdowns, according to 247 Sports. Bentley holds offers from some of the top programs in the country including LSU, Ohio State and Georgia.
More Offers Extended
The newest offer this past week was elite offensive lineman Ian Aloisio out of Timpview High School in Provo, UT. According to 247 Sports, Aloisio is currently the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 21-ranked player in the class of 2027. Aloisio holds offers from other SEC programs including Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas Tech.
Receivers coach Emmett Jones may have found a diamond in the rough who could become a well-known prospect in Jairus Ingram, a 2029 receiver out of Duncanville, TX. Ingram is the perfect combination of size and speed, which allows him to use all of his 6-foot-4 frame to make plays all over the field. Ingram is currently an unranked prospect according to Rivals, but along with his offer to Oklahoma he also holds an offer from fellow SEC foe Missouri.
Sooners Among Finalists for Top Prospects
Aljour Miles, a 4-star wide receiver, had a breakout sophomore season that has landed him on Oklahoma's radar. Miles had 48 receptions for 836 yards and nine touchdowns for Kaufman High School in Texas, according to 247 Sports. 247 Sports has Miles as the No, 61-ranked receiver in the class of 2026. Some of the other schools interested in Miles include USC, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Four-star offensive linemen Deacon Schmitt is a massive priority for Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooner coaching staff as they look towards making future additions to the 2026 recruiting class. Schmitt stands 6-5 and over 320 pounds and is an absolute unit along the offensive line. According to 247 Sports, Schmitt is the No.2-ranked player in Colorado and is a top-30 player along the offensive line. Schmitt also holds offers from programs like Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama,
Oklahoma made the final 12 for 2026 edge defender Jake Kreul. The Orlando, FL, product is currently a top-six edge defender and a top-10 player from Florida, according to 247 Sports. One of Kreul's teammates at IMG Academy, Will Conroy, is an OU offensive line commit in the 2026 recruiting class. Kreul holds offers from all over the country, including Penn State, Miami and Oregon.