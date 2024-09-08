Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Impressive Visitor List Against Houston
After playing on Friday night in Week 1, Oklahoma was back to its regular schedule in Week 2 against Houston.
This allowed the Sooners to host a large handful of high school prospects on campus this weekend for gameday visits after not being to host any recruits last weekend. Additionally, DeMarco Murray's suspension against Temple prevented OU from hosting visitors.
Against the Cougars, however, Brent Venables and company were back to business as usual on the recruiting trail, with well over 30 high school players on campus for Saturday's showdown.
Here is a list of who was in Norman this weekend.
OU commits
2025 4-star Weatherford (OK) DE CJ Nickson
2025 4-star Checotah (OK) WR Elijah Thomas
2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington
2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes
2025 3-star Carl Albert (OK) LB Marcus James
2025 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) DL Ka'Mori Moore
2025 3-star Melissa (TX) OL Owen Hollenbeck
2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman
2027 4-star Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe
OU offers
2026 4-star Midlothian (TX) OL Noah Best
2026 4-star Mansfield (TX) WR Zion Robinson
2026 4-star James Madison (TX) WR Jordan Clay
2026 4-star Kaufman (TX) WR Aljour Miles II
2026 4-star Duncanville (TX) DE Kevin Ford
2026 4-star St. Louis University (MO) DB Keenan Harris
2026 4-star Norman North (OK) WR Mason James
2026 4-star Pace (FL) OL Grant Wise
2027 5-star DeSoto (TX) WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster
2027 Booker T. Washington (OK) DL Joseph Graves
2027 Owasso (OK) DB Bryson Brown
2027 Palos Verdes (CA) DE Joshua Williams
Best of the rest
2025 Emerson (TX) LB Agape Lawrence
2025 Denton Guyer (TX) OL Quan Byers
2026 Denton Guyer (TX) LB Ryder Garcia
2026 Edmond Santa Fe (OK) ATH Jae'Lin Battle
2026 Southmoore (OK) DL Na'Kwaine Carter
2026 Ada (OK) OL Dawson Matthews
2027 Lewisville (TX) DB Derrick Martin
2028 Norman North (OK) QB Nash Henry
Top Schools
In addition to hosting a number of talented prospects this week, the Sooners also remained in contention for one of the top defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class this week.
JaReylan McCoy, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound edge rusher from Tupelo, MS, included Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Mississippi, Oregon and Tennessee in his top six schools.
The high-upside pass rusher is rated the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3.
McCoy would be another huge addition for Miguel Chavis and could become the first defensive player to join the Sooners' 2026 recruiting class if OU can beat out a handful of other premier programs for the talented defender.
Currently, Venables and company boast pledges from 4-star Narbonne (CA) quarterback Jaden O'Neal, 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star Frisco Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix.
WIth the early signing period less than four months away for the 2025 recruiting class, the Sooners will soon completely turn their attention to the 2026 and 2027 cycles.