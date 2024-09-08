All Sooners

Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Impressive Visitor List Against Houston

The Sooners' had a solid group of prospects on campus for their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Cougars.

Randall Sweet

Grant Wise (63) gets set to engage with Saleem Mickles (44) during the Pace vs Milton football game
In this story:

After playing on Friday night in Week 1, Oklahoma was back to its regular schedule in Week 2 against Houston.

This allowed the Sooners to host a large handful of high school prospects on campus this weekend for gameday visits after not being to host any recruits last weekend. Additionally, DeMarco Murray's suspension against Temple prevented OU from hosting visitors.

Against the Cougars, however, Brent Venables and company were back to business as usual on the recruiting trail, with well over 30 high school players on campus for Saturday's showdown.

Here is a list of who was in Norman this weekend.

OU commits

2025 4-star Weatherford (OK) DE CJ Nickson

2025 4-star Checotah (OK) WR Elijah Thomas

2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington

2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes

2025 3-star Carl Albert (OK) LB Marcus James

2025 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) DL Ka'Mori Moore

2025 3-star Melissa (TX) OL Owen Hollenbeck

2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman

2027 4-star Denton Guyer (TX) DE Zane Rowe

OU offers

2026 4-star Midlothian (TX) OL Noah Best

2026 4-star Mansfield (TX) WR Zion Robinson

2026 4-star James Madison (TX) WR Jordan Clay

2026 4-star Kaufman (TX) WR Aljour Miles II

2026 4-star Duncanville (TX) DE Kevin Ford

2026 4-star St. Louis University (MO) DB Keenan Harris

2026 4-star Norman North (OK) WR Mason James

2026 4-star Pace (FL) OL Grant Wise

2027 5-star DeSoto (TX) WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster

2027 Booker T. Washington (OK) DL Joseph Graves

2027 Owasso (OK) DB Bryson Brown

2027 Palos Verdes (CA) DE Joshua Williams

Best of the rest

2025 Emerson (TX) LB Agape Lawrence

2025 Denton Guyer (TX) OL Quan Byers

2026 Denton Guyer (TX) LB Ryder Garcia

2026 Edmond Santa Fe (OK) ATH Jae'Lin Battle

2026 Southmoore (OK) DL Na'Kwaine Carter

2026 Ada (OK) OL Dawson Matthews

2027 Lewisville (TX) DB Derrick Martin

2028 Norman North (OK) QB Nash Henry

Top Schools

In addition to hosting a number of talented prospects this week, the Sooners also remained in contention for one of the top defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class this week.

JaReylan McCoy, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound edge rusher from Tupelo, MS, included Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Mississippi, Oregon and Tennessee in his top six schools.

The high-upside pass rusher is rated the No. 56 overall prospect and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3.

McCoy would be another huge addition for Miguel Chavis and could become the first defensive player to join the Sooners' 2026 recruiting class if OU can beat out a handful of other premier programs for the talented defender.

Currently, Venables and company boast pledges from 4-star Narbonne (CA) quarterback Jaden O'Neal, 4-star Cibolo Steele (TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star Frisco Lone Star (TX) tight end Ryder Mix.

WIth the early signing period less than four months away for the 2025 recruiting class, the Sooners will soon completely turn their attention to the 2026 and 2027 cycles.

RANDALL SWEET

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

