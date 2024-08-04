Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Makes the Cut for 4-star OL in 2026 Recruiting Class
With Oklahoma kicking off training camp in Norman this week, the Sooners' coaching staff has been busy preparing for the season ahead.
OU's efforts being focused on campus has led to a slow week on the recruiting trail, but the team still landed in the top schools list for one of the nation's best rising juniors.
Additionally, 247Sports' recent rankings update featured a number of players that Brent Venables and company have a chance at landing in the upcoming cycle.
Top Schools
On Monday, 4-star Portage Northern (MI) offensive lineman Gregory Patrick announced his top nine schools.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound rising junior holds over 20 offers, but narrowed his list to Nebraska, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Oklahoma earlier this week.
Rated the No. 73 overall prospect and No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to On3, Patrick would be a huge addition for Bill Bedenbaugh and company in the 2026 recruiting class.
Currently, the Sooners' hold pledges from 4-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal, 4-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and 4-star tight end Ryder Mix in the upcoming cycle. Adding a commitment from a coveted offensive lineman would help continue the momentum Venables and his staff have built in 2026.
Patrick picked up an offer from OU last summer after the Portage, MI, product turned in a strong performance at the Brent Venables Football Camp.
Updated Rankings
On Wednesday, 247Sports updated its Top247 recruiting rankings for the 2026 class. Two of Oklahoma's commits in the upcoming cycle made the cut, with a number of Sooners' targets also appearing throughout the list.
O'Neal, a standout signal caller from Narbonne (CA), checked in at No. 94 overall and the No. quarterback. Hatton Jr., a speedy tailback from Cibolo Steele (TX), was ranked No. 128 overall and the No. 11 running back in the country.
In addition to the two OU commits on the list; Felix Ojo (No. 60 overall), Jordan Deck (No. 167 overall), Mason James (No. 175 overall), Jayden Warren (No. 181 overall), Maxwell Robinson (No. 186 overall) and Paris Melvin Jr. (No. 200 overall), were all in Norman earlier this summer for the Brent Venables Football Camp.
Zion Robinson (No. 62 overall), Kevin Ford Jr. (No. 66 overall), Brandon Arrington (No. 75 overall), James Carrington (No. 112 overall), Deuce Geralds (No. 190 overall) and Titan Davis (No. 210 overall) also visited Oklahoma recently and earned spots in 247Sports' rankings.
JaReylan McCoy (No. 198 overall) and Patrick (No. 213 overall) both recently included the Sooners in their top schools lists. McCoy narrowed his list to 12 programs on July 15 while Patrick's top nine was revealed earlier this week.