Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for Top 10 LB in 2026 Class

The Sooners are in the mix for one of the best linebackers in the 2026 recruting class as well as a number of other prospects.

Randall Sweet

2026 LB Anthony Davis Jr
2026 LB Anthony Davis Jr / Anthony Davis Jr via Twitter/X
On Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners improved to 3-0 with a 34-19 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

OU had a number of prospects in the building to show off Norman's game day atmosphere, with next weekend's night matchup against Tennessee set to be an even bigger visit weekend. ESPN's "College Gameday" will also be in town for the thrilling showdown, adding to the excitement for the Sooners.

Aside from hosting a number of offers and pledges, Brent Venables and company were busy on the recruiting trail, extending scholarship offers to three prospects over the past week and landing in the top 12 for a talented defender.

Top schools

On Tuesday, coveted linebacker Anthony Davis announced his top 12 schools, with OU, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Colorado, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Oregon making the cut.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Davis is rated the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.

As the 2025 recruiting cycle draws closer to early signing period, Venables and the Sooners will continue to focus heavily on the upcoming recruiting class. OU is still in search of its first commitment from a defensive player in the 2026 cycle.

Offers extended

On Wednesday, Emmett Jones and company extended an offer to Huguenot (VA) wideout Iveon Lewis.

Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Lewis is one of the top receivers in Virginia, already boasting offers from Tennessee, Penn State and South Carolina.

The same day, Seth Littrell and company offered 4-star Lone Star (TX) running back Davian Groce.

Rated the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 1 running back in the 2026 recruiting class, Groce would be a massive addition foe the Sooners. The star playmaker is high school teammates with OU tight end commit Ryder Mix and Oklahoma defensive back offer Jordan Deck.

On Saturday, the Sooners' staff extended an offer to 2027 Lewisville (TX) defensive back Derrick Martin, a teammate of 5-star OU commit Michael Fasusi.

Visitor List

Here is a list of who was in Norman on Saturday for Oklahoma's win over Tulane.

2025 4-star Weatherford (OK) DL CJ Nickson (OU commit)

2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes (OU commit)

2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington (OU commit)

2025 4-star Checotah (OK) WR Elijah Thomas (OU commit)

2025 4-star Bauxite (AR) DB Marcus Wimberly (OU commit)

2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman (OU commit)

2026 4-star Legacy Sport Sciences (TX) WR Mike Brown (OU offer)

2026 4-star Owasso (OK) DL Tajh Overton (OU offer)

2026 4-star Willis (TX) DB Jermaine Bishop Jr. (OU offer)

2026 3-star Hinsdale Central (IL) OL Gene Riordan (OU offer)

2026 Tomball (TX) TE Miles Roy

2027 Waco University (TX) DB Davontrae Kirkland (OU offer)

2027 Tomball (TX) RB Trevon Johnson

2027 Fulshear (TX) TE Dominic Giametta III

2027 John Cooper (TX) TE Jake Sneed

2028 Christ Church Episcopal (SC) RB Michael Martin

2028 Midland Legacy (TX) WR Camden Singleton

Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

