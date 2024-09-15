Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for Top 10 LB in 2026 Class
On Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners improved to 3-0 with a 34-19 win over the Tulane Green Wave.
OU had a number of prospects in the building to show off Norman's game day atmosphere, with next weekend's night matchup against Tennessee set to be an even bigger visit weekend. ESPN's "College Gameday" will also be in town for the thrilling showdown, adding to the excitement for the Sooners.
Aside from hosting a number of offers and pledges, Brent Venables and company were busy on the recruiting trail, extending scholarship offers to three prospects over the past week and landing in the top 12 for a talented defender.
Top schools
On Tuesday, coveted linebacker Anthony Davis announced his top 12 schools, with OU, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Colorado, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Oregon making the cut.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Davis is rated the No. 92 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
As the 2025 recruiting cycle draws closer to early signing period, Venables and the Sooners will continue to focus heavily on the upcoming recruiting class. OU is still in search of its first commitment from a defensive player in the 2026 cycle.
Offers extended
On Wednesday, Emmett Jones and company extended an offer to Huguenot (VA) wideout Iveon Lewis.
Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Lewis is one of the top receivers in Virginia, already boasting offers from Tennessee, Penn State and South Carolina.
The same day, Seth Littrell and company offered 4-star Lone Star (TX) running back Davian Groce.
Rated the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 1 running back in the 2026 recruiting class, Groce would be a massive addition foe the Sooners. The star playmaker is high school teammates with OU tight end commit Ryder Mix and Oklahoma defensive back offer Jordan Deck.
On Saturday, the Sooners' staff extended an offer to 2027 Lewisville (TX) defensive back Derrick Martin, a teammate of 5-star OU commit Michael Fasusi.
Visitor List
Here is a list of who was in Norman on Saturday for Oklahoma's win over Tulane.
2025 4-star Weatherford (OK) DL CJ Nickson (OU commit)
2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) DB Trystan Haynes (OU commit)
2025 4-star Carl Albert (OK) ATH Trynae Washington (OU commit)
2025 4-star Checotah (OK) WR Elijah Thomas (OU commit)
2025 4-star Bauxite (AR) DB Marcus Wimberly (OU commit)
2025 Moore (OK) LS Seth Freeman (OU commit)
2026 4-star Legacy Sport Sciences (TX) WR Mike Brown (OU offer)
2026 4-star Owasso (OK) DL Tajh Overton (OU offer)
2026 4-star Willis (TX) DB Jermaine Bishop Jr. (OU offer)
2026 3-star Hinsdale Central (IL) OL Gene Riordan (OU offer)
2026 Tomball (TX) TE Miles Roy
2027 Waco University (TX) DB Davontrae Kirkland (OU offer)
2027 Tomball (TX) RB Trevon Johnson
2027 Fulshear (TX) TE Dominic Giametta III
2027 John Cooper (TX) TE Jake Sneed
2028 Christ Church Episcopal (SC) RB Michael Martin
2028 Midland Legacy (TX) WR Camden Singleton