Sunday Offering: Oklahoma in Contention for Two Big-Time Trench Players in 2025 Class
With around five months until the early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class, Oklahoma's group is starting to round into form.
The Sooners have 21 total commits and boast the No. 6 class in the nation, according to Rivals.
While plenty of the country's top prospects have already made their decision, there will be even more commitments through July and August with every player in the 2025 cycle set to start their senior season next month.
As OU's main targets set decision dates, Brent Venables and company have the chance to improve their group in the 2025 class. In the past week, Oklahoma has landed in the final schools list for two talented prospects and extended scholarship offers to two other high school recruits.
Top Schools
On Thursday, Miami Central (FL) defensive lineman Floyd Boucard announced his top four schools and revealed his commitment date.
The 4-star prospect will choose between Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and Miami on Saturday, July 20.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, Boucard is rated the No. 17 defensive lineman in the nation, according to Rivals. After recording 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while helping lead Mobile Christian (AL) to a state title in 2023, the star trench player transferred to Miami Central ahead of his senior season.
If Todd Bates and company are able to land a commitment from Boucard, he would join 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) d-lineman Trent Wilson, 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight up front in the Sooners 2025 class.
One day after Boucard's announcement, 5-star Lewisville (TX) offensive lineman Michael Fasusi revealed his top five schools and commitment date.
On August 21, the coveted prospect will choose between Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Fasusi is rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the country. If Bill Bedenbaugh and company can secure a pledge from the 5-star recruit, Fasusi would become the highest rated player to commit to OU since the renowned o-line coach arrived in Norman.
READ MORE: How Oklahoma OL Target Michael Fasusi Went from Soccer Player to 5-star Recruit
Fasusi would join 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck in the Sooners 2025 class. Fellow Lewisville offensive lineman and Fasusi's close friend, Sean Hutton, is also committed to Oklahoma in the 2025 class as a preferred walk-on.
Additionally, Fasusi's former teammate and 4-star recruit Jaydan Hardy is a freshman on Oklahoma's football team.
Offers
The Sooners also extended scholarship offers to two high school prospects this week.
On Tuesday, Jay Valai and company offered 4-star cornerback RJ Sermons out of Rancho Cucamonga (CA), the same high school that produced Texas quarterback CJ Stroud.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Sermons is rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3. In addition to having great size for a DB, Sermons also boasts remarkable speed, running a 10.48 in the 100-meter dash.
On Wednesday, Valai offered another speedy corner in the 2026 recruiting class in Windermere (FL) star CJ Bronaugh. Bronaugh recently transferred to Windermere from Foundation Academy (FL), where Sooners' standout linebacker Danny Stutsman played high school football.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Bronaugh has clocked a 10.38 in the 100-meter dash and owns offers from Nebraska, Minnesota and Syracuse.