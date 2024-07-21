Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Lands 4-star DL in 2025, Still in the Mix for 5-star OL
This week, SEC Media Days in Dallas, TX, kept Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football team busy.
While the Sooners' head coach and four members of the team made the trek to the Metroplex for their first time at SEC Media Days, OU's coaching staff managed to keep the team's momentum going on the recruiting trail.
In the past week, the Sooners landed in the top schools lists of three different prospects in addition to landing one of the top defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.
Here is a roundup of Oklahoma's recent recruiting news.
Commitment
On Saturday afternoon, 4-star Miami Central (FL) defensive lineman Floyd Boucard announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Boucard is rated the No. 17 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
After narrowing his list to Alabama, USC, Miami and Oklahoma less than two weeks ago, Boucard chose the Sooners over hometown Miami and Lincoln Riley-led USC despite the two programs receiving previous predictions to land the coveted prospect.
Originally from Canada, Boucard grew up playing hockey but has quickly developed into a standout on the gridiron. As a junior at Mobile Christian (AL) in 2023, the 4-star prospect racked up 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, leading Leopards to an undefeated season and a state title.
The rising senior transferred to Miami Central ahead of his final high school season and joins 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) d-lineman Trent Wilson, 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior defender Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge rusher Alexander Shieldnight in the Sooners' 2025 class.
Top schools
On Thursday, 5-star Blue Valley Northwest (KS) offensive lineman Andrew Babalola announced his top five schools and a timetable for his commitment.
Per Steve Wiltfong of On3, Babalola will decide between Missouri, Michigan, Stanford, Auburn and Oklahoma in early August.
Rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class, Babalola would be a huge addition for Bill Bedenbaugh and company. If the Sooners are able to land the Sunflower State standout, he would join 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck in the Sooners' 2025 o-line group.
With players like Lamont Rogers off the board and Ty Haywood seemingly trending towards Alabama, OU needs to land either Babalola or Lewisville (TX) 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to round out their offensive line in the current cycle.
On Tuesday, 4-star St. Ignatius (OH) offensive lineman Will Conroy narrowed his top schools list to five.
Holding more than 20 Division I offers from schools around the country, the Cleveland, OH, product included Arizona State, Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan and Florida in his top five.
Listed at 6-3 and 285 pounds, Conroy is rated the No. 236 overall prospect and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3's Industry Ranking.
The same day that Conroy revealed his top schools, 4-star Tupelo (MS) edge rusher JaReylan McCoy announced his top 12 schools.
Listed at 6-7 and 250 pounds, McCoy included Oregon, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas, Penn State, Kentucky, Mississippi State and LSU in his list.
The Golden Wave standout is rated the No. 57 overall prospect and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3.