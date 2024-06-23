Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Lands 4-star WR to Headline Busy Week on Recruiting Trail
The past week has been eventful for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail.
With decision time drawing close for the majority of the 2025 recruiting class, June is an important month for official visits. So far, the Sooners have taken advantage, bringing a handful of coveted prospects to Norman and hosting five camp sessions where a number of scholarship offers were extended.
In total, OU added to its 2025 recruiting class, made the top schools list for another prospect and offered nine high school players since last Sunday.
Commitment
On Monday, 4-star Mater Dei (CA) wide receiver Marcus Harris announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Harris' pledge came on the heels of a trip to Norman for one of the Sooners' major recruiting weekends. According to On3's Industry Ranking, the Santa Ana, CA, product is rated the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 19 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.
Getting a commitment from Harris continues Emmett Jones' success on the recruiting trail, as the Mater Dei standout joins 4-star Ennis (TX) wideout Gracen Harris and 4-star Checotah (OK) playmaker Elijah Thomas.
With the three aforementioned receivers all on board in the 2025 class for OU, 4-star QB commit Kevin Sperry will have a solid group of weapons at his disposal.
Top Schools
Last Sunday, 4-star Alief Hastings (TX) edge rusher Smith Orogbo announced that he willl decide between Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Washington on July 1.
Orogbo is believed to favor the Red Raiders, but is taking an official visit to Norman this weekend, which should help give the Sooners a better chance to land the talented defender.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Orogbo only started playing football as a freshman in high school, but has quickly picked up the game and is now rated the No. 90 overall player and No. 13 edge in the nation, according to On3's Industry Ranking.
If Miguel Chavis and company are able to land Orogbo, the high-upside edge rusher would join 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge Alexander Shieldnight, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) d-lineman Trent Wilson.
Offers
Brent Venables and company also extended scholarship offers to nine high school prospects over the past week.
Five of the players who picked up offers were in attendance at one of the final two sessions of the Bent Venables Football Camp, which concluded on Thursday.
First, Coatesville (PA) 2027 offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and Basha (AZ) 2027 offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand both received offers from Bill Bedenbaugh after Tuesday's camp session. With ideal size and good footwork at such a young age, both rising sophomores looked good in drills and one-on-one reps.
At Thursday's session, Ridgeline (UT) 2027 edge rusher Krew Jones picked up an offer after getting individual work with Chavis while the rest of the campers were doing positional drills. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds, Jones has a good frame with plenty of room to add weight.
Booker T Washington (OK) defensive lineman Joseph Graves also received an offer after dominating in one-on-one reps on Thursday. The son of former Texas Tech defensive lineman Pearlie Graves, the Hornets' standout was nearly unstoppable in one-on-ones, using his quick first step and active hands to get by older offensive lineman.
The last player to receive an offer at the final camp date was Iowa Colony (TX) 2026 wide receiver Jayden Warren. A 3-star prospect, Warren has great speed and good size at 6-foot-2.
Outside of the Brent Venables Football Camp, four more high school prospects picked up offers this week.
On Tuesday, the Sooners' offered 4-star Bishop Gorman (NV) 2026 defensive lineman James Carrington. According to Rivals, Carrington is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation.
The next day, OU extended an offer to 4-star Cottage Hill Christian (AL) linebacker Shadarius Toodle. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Toodle is ranked the No. 51 overall player and No. 4 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma offered 4-star Timberland (SC) offensive lineman Desmond Green. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Green is rated the No. 184 overall prospect and No. 5 interior defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
On Thursday, Venables and company offered 3-star South Oak Cliff (TX) linebacker Jamarion Phillips. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Phillips is rated the No. 38 linebacker in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports.