Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Looking for Positive Results from Upcoming Announcements

BREAKING: Class of 2026 4 ⭐️ DT Tajh Overton ( @_iamtajh_ ) has cut his list down to 6️⃣ schools‼️

-

Tajh Overton is a 6’3 275 LBS Defensive Tackle out of Owasso, OK. He ranks as the number #1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and is a rivals Top 250 recruit rankings #211 in the… pic.twitter.com/w6NuM49KQ9