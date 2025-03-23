Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Looking for Positive Results from Upcoming Announcements
The week of spring break is one of the more calm weeks on the calendar for Brent Venables and his coaching staff, one in which they get a chance to relax and unwind before they return to spring football practice next week.
With the exception of the commitment to Texas A&M of former Sooners running back pledge Jonathan Hatton, there was not a lot of recruiting news this past week. Hatton originally committed to OU in October 2023, then decomitted from the Sooners on Dec. 2. As has been long expected, he officially pledged to the Aggies on Saturday.
As spring practice enters the backstretch in Norman, Oklahoma has found itself in excellent position with some big-time prospects in state and around the country.
In-State Recruiting News
There were two massive recruiting updates this past week about where some of the top high school talent from Oklahoma could play.
Four-star Jenks (OK) running back Kaydin Jones announced he will be making his commitment this coming Wednesday. Jones is down to his final five finalists: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Louisville and Vanderbilt. According to the 247 Sports' Composite rankings Jones is the No. 5 -ranked player in the state and the No. 31-ranked running back in the class.
Four-star defensive tackle Tajh Overton has named the final six schools he will focus on in his recruitment. The Owasso (OK) product has visited Norman many times and is returning to Norman June 20. Overton has been a rising star over the last couple of seasons and Oklahoma has gotten closer to adding another elite talent along the defensive line. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings Overton is the No. 3- ranked player in Oklahoma and the No. 28- ranked defensive tackle in the 2026 class,
Sooners Recruiting Battles
Oklahoma is in a battle for 4-star wide receiver Jabari Brady. The Pompano Beach (FL) product is in the midst of a massive pursuit between Oklahoma, Nebraska and Missouri and it is easy to see why, Brady's speed and playmaking ability allow him to be an instant playmaker in any offense. Brady is the No. 18- ranked wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.
Braxton Lindsey is an underrated linebacker prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, but watching his tape reveals what has OU linebackers coach Nate Dreiling so excited. The top 40 linebacker was offered by the Sooners on Feb. 16, but their relationship has grown very quickly and Sooner fan shouldn't be shocked if he makes a trip to campus in the near future,
Duncanville (TX) defensive end KJ Ford is down to 12 teams on which he is focusing his recruitment. Oklahoma is one of the final 12 along with teams like Georgia, LSU and Alabama. According to 247 Sports, Ford is the No.13- ranked edge defender and the No. 105- ranked player in the 2026 class.