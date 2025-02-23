Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Setting up for Massive Visit Weekends
With spring practice set to begin in a few months and camp schedules becoming set, these next few weeks may be the most important of the recruiting cycle for Oklahoma.
Brent Venables and his Sooner coaching staff have been tirelessly chasing down the future of OU football, scheduling prospects and official visits for the Spring Game, Champ U BBQ and more, and lining up summer camp invitations as well as handing out scholarship offers.
OU starts spring practice on March 6, so expect unofficial visitors to start making their way to Norman all the way through the Red/White Game on April 12. More offers will be made, and it sounds likely that OU's 2026 and 2027 classes could even expect a commitment or two in the coming weeks.
Official Visits Set
Over this past week Brent Venables and his staff set up numerous different official visits for some of the most athletic playmakers in the upcoming recruiting classes.
The first announced visit of the weekend was from Jaxsen Stokes, Stokes is currently a 3-star running back out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, CA. He is currently the No. 21-ranked running back in the class of 2027. Stokes currently holds offers from Arizona State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others, and will visit OU on March 8.
Jordan Davis out of Plano, TX, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety who is scheduled to be in Norman during Oklahoma’s Spring Game on April 12. He is currently an unranked prospect, according to 24/7 Sports, but he also holds offers from Baylor and Texas A&M.
Kaydin Jones will be making his return to the OU campus for his official visit for the Sooners' ChampU weekend, June 20-22. The Sooner legacy is the son of former Oklahoma running back Kejuan Jones and has a close relationship with running backs coach DeMarco Murray. According to 24/7 Sports, Jones is currently the No. 2-ranked player in Oklahoma in the 2026 class. Jones also has upcoming visits scheduled to Louisville and Oklahoma State.
Safety Kaiden Hall, a 4-star safety, will also be making the trip to Norman for his official visit June 20-22. Hall is a 6-3, 195-pound prospect from Milton High School in Milton, FL. According to the 24/7 Sports Composite rankings, Hall is the No.10 safety in the 2026 recruiting class. Some of the other schools who have offered Hall include Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Florida State.
Valdin Sone, 4-star defensive tackle, will join Jones and Hall, among other visitors at the Champ U event. Sone is from the Blue Ridge School in St. George, VA. Sone has reclassified into the 2026 class and he has made quite the impact, but he is still a pretty raw player along the defensive line. Sone holds offers from schools like Florida, Texas and Georgia among others.
Defensive Offers Extended
The Oklahoma coaching staff was not only scheduling visits but they were making phone calls and taking trips to visit high school recruits, and they made some scholarship offers along the way.
Elijajuan Houston out of Fort Worth could be a rising star among the 2027 recruiting cycle. The defensive back from North Crowley High School is not the most well-known prospect currently but Brandon Hall and Jay Valai see some of the attributes that could make him one of the next great Oklahoma DBs. Houston holds offers from other power five programs like Arizona State, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
The Sooners went back to Sierra Canyon in California for another 2027 prospect but this time on the defensive end. Havon Finney Jr. is a 6-3 defensive back who has elite cover skills and can shut down his side of the field while playing in man coverage. The lockdown cornerback had four interceptions this past season and his play this past season has allowed the offers to roll in over the last couple of weeks. Finney Jr. has also received offers from Michigan and Maryland over the past week.
Oklahoma went even younger on the defensive side of the ball as they made an offer to 2028 defensive linemen Asher Ghioto. The rising star out of Saint Johns, FL, was a Freshman All-American and currently holds over 30 offers. Ghioto had 66 tackles including 21 tackles for loss according to 24/7 Sports. Some of the other schools interested in Ghioto include Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Todd Bates could not be left out of the action as he made a couple of offers along the line of scrimmage in Keith Dotie and Demarco Jenkins. Dotie is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He is a 6-4, 300-pound defensive tackle out of Mesquite, Texas and holds offers from some regional Power 4 schools like Oklahoma State, Houston and Baylor. Jenkins just finished up his sophomore year and the Pearland, TX, product finished the season with 27 tackles and eight quarterback hurries. Jenkins currently has interest from programs like TCU, UNLV and San Diego State.
Skill Position Offers
There are two recruits who have been on the radar of the Sooners coaching staff for the last couple of seasons who shrunk their lists of potential schools and are getting closer to a potential commitment.
Mason James has become a legend around the Oklahoma high school football spaces in his time at Norman North. The Timberwolves wide receiver garners double and sometimes triple coverage but he always finds a way to make plays. James released his final 10 teams this past week and Oklahoma moved just a little bit closer to keeping him in Norman. James is coming off a season where he had over 1,200 receiving yards. Some of the other programs who are interested in James include Notre Dame, Michigan and Ole Miss.
The other prospect is 2027 running back Rayshawn Duncan Jr. Duncan plays his high school football in the suburbs of Cleveland, OH, at Bedford High School. He has become a steady riser up the rankings throughout the last couple of weeks and some big-time programs have begun to take notice. According to Rivals, Duncan is the No. 19-ranked running back in the 2027 class and is a top 240 player in the country.