Why Oklahoma Looks Like the Frontrunner for 5-Star OL Michael Fasusi
On Wednesday afternoon, 5-star Lewisville, TX, offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is set to announce his college football commitment.
The elite prospect will choose between Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Missouri just after 3 p.m. in his high school's auditorium. Rated the No. 11 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, according to Rivals, Fasusi will be a huge addition to whichever program is able to land the Fighting Farmers' star.
Around 24 hours away from his decision, it seems that the Sooners have put themselves in a good position to land the coveted o-lineman.
Fasusi and OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh have developed a good relationship throughout the process, with the highly touted tackle telling Sooners on SI in January that he had started to form a bond with the renowned offensive line coach.
"(If I had a list) OU would be, like, on the top of all the schools right now," Fasusi said in early 2024. "Just my relationship with Coach Bedenbaugh, what they got going on over there, the culture."
Since January, Bedenbaugh and the OU staff has continued to build its relationship with Fasusi, visiting Lewisville multiple times in addition to the rising senior taking his official visit to Norman in June.
It appears that Oklahoma's hard work has paid off, as the team appears to be in the lead for Fasusi just one day prior to his announcement.
In addition to the flurry of forecasts and crystal balls that have been placed predicting the 5-star prospect to choose the Sooners, there are a few other signs that point to Brent Venables and company landing the Lone Star State standout.
First, Fasusi is set to reveal his decision on Aug. 21, which also happens to be Bedenbaugh's birthday. Additionally, the date marks the five-year anniversary of Fasusi and his family moving to America from Nigeria.
Another indicator that Oklahoma is in a good spot with Fasusi is Lewisville center Sean Hutton's commitment to OU earlier this summer. Hutton is teammates and close friends with Fasusi and joined the Sooners over walk-on offers from Texas and Texas A&M, two of Oklahoma's biggest competitors for the 6-foot-5 tackle.
Another one of Fasusi's former high school teammates, Jaydan Hardy, is a freshman at OU after committing to the Sooners as a 4-star prospect who excelled with the Fighting Farmers.
Finally, Oklahoma was in contention for other offensive tackle prospects like Denton Ryan (TX) standout Ty Haywood and Mesquite Horn (TX) star Lamont Rogers, but pulled back on both players to focus their efforts on Fasusi.
Haywood ended up committing to Alabama in June just a few weeks after Rogers announced his pledge to Missouri.
With Fasusi being the last big-time offensive tackle left on the board in the 2025 class and Bedenbaugh's relationship with the coveted prospect, it seems the Sooners and Fasusi could be the right match.
Oklahoma holds pledges from 4-star tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star guard Darius Afalava and 3-star center Owen Hollenbeck in the 2025 recruiting class and could round out their group on Wednesday with a commitment from Fasusi.