How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri

Oklahoma has one final chance to build momentum before the postseason.

The No. 7 Sooners will close out the regular season at Missouri with the 5-seed in next week’s SEC Tournament already secured.

OU (22-6 overall, 10-5 SEC) sits two games ahead of Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee, meaning Jennie Baranczyk’s team will earn a bye on the first day of the tournament and play the winner of the 12-seed and the 13-seed.

Missouri (16-14, 4-11) is jockeying for position, though the Tigers will play on the first day of the tournament.

The Sooners handled the emotions of Senior Day masterfully in their last outing.

OU dominated Arkansas 89-44 on Thursday to notch its fifth-straight victory. The win streak is the second-longest in the conference, behind South Carolina’s nine-game run, and it mirrors the close to the year that Oklahoma enjoyed last year.

In their first season in the SEC, the Sooners battled through a tough stretch early in conference play before ripping off seven-straight to close the regular season.

That momentum carried into Greenville, where the Sooners beat 4-seeded Kentucky to reach the semifinals of the conference tournament.

From there, OU hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and returned to the Sweet 16.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

A loss to Missouri would be a blow to Oklahoma’s tournament résumé, but a win would all but secure a hosting spot for the Big Dance.

To avoid any drama on Selection Sunday, the Sooners need to slow down Missouri guard Grace Slaughter. The 6-foot-2 junior leads the Tigers in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

She’s supported by guard Shannon Dowell, who adds 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per night.

Missouri brings height across the board, but lacks a post presence to truly match up with OU center Raegan Beers.

The All-American is contributing 15.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for the Sooners on 24.9 minutes per game.

And while she’s battled foul trouble at times, OU has been boosted by the continued development of underclassmen guards Aaliyah Chavez and Zya Vann.

Chavez paces the team with 18.4 points and 4.3 assists per game, while Vann adds 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals.

Sunday will provide Chavez and Vann with one final road environment to get key experience away from home — reps that Beers, Payton Verhulst and Sahara Williams have in droves that will help the Sooners’ efforts in March.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Tigers is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.