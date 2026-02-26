How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

NORMAN — Oklahoma will get to enjoy a rare moment of celebration on Thursday before tournament time.

The Sooners, riding a four-game winning streak, will honor their three seniors during their final home regular saeson game of the season against Arkansas.

Payton Verhulst, Raegan Beers and Beatrice Culliton will all be recognized after taking three different paths to Senior Night.

How to Watch the Sooners vs. the Razorbacks

When: Thursday, Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 26 Where: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Channel: SEC Network+

Culliton signed with the Sooners out of high school, and she will be making her 125th appearance in an OU uniform on Thursday night.

Verhulst spent a year and a half at Louisville before transferring to Norman midseason, and she’s completing her third season playing for Jennie Baranczyk.

Beers arrived last year, but she’s quickly made her mark on the program. She’ll make her 61st start on Thursday night after playing the first two seasons of her college career at Oregon State.

OU center Raegan Beers | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to the work the Sooners have done in February, the trio is likely not taking the court for the final time at the Lloyd Noble Center, however.

Baranczyk’s team is in position to earn a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning OU would host the first two rounds of The Big Dance in Norman.

It would mark the third time that Oklahoma has hosted the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Baranczyk’s five seasons at the helm, and the Sooners hope to return to the Sweet 16 as they did a year ago.

A slip-up against the Razorbacks would be incredibly damaging to OU’s hosting credentials.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Arkansas is the lone winless team in SEC play, and the Razorbacks are in the midst of a 15-game losing streak.

After taking on Arkansas, OU closes the regular season on the road at Missouri, who sits 4-10 in league play.

If the Sooners win out, they’ll likely enter the SEC Tournament as the 5-seed, which will earn OU a bye on the first day of the tournament.

Tip-off between Oklahoma and Arkansas is slated for 6 p.m., and the contest will air on SEC Network+.