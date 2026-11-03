LeeLee Bell Fitting Right in With Oklahoma's Fast-Paced Offense

It didn’t take LeeLee Bell long to get going in her collegiate debut against North Carolina on Monday in Paris.

Less than a minute into No. 21 Oklahoma’s eventual 91-79 victory over the 12th-ranked Tar Heels, Bell drained a 3-pointer.

At 6-foot-3, Bell plays on the interior, but her game is so much more than posting up.

That showed in Monday’s victory, as she had a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

The freedom to play everywhere on the court was the biggest factor in Bell choosing the Sooners over offers like North Carolina, USC, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU and Iowa among others.

“I think the main thing was the playing style,” Bell said. “It’s run and gun, it’s get up and down. We want to be the best we can. I like that because Jennie (Baranczyk) doesn’t see anyone as a one or a two, everyone could play every position. That’s what I grew up as.”

Bell was a bit of a late bloomer, at least in the height department,.growing up in Minot, N.D., just about an hour south of the Canadian border.

“I grew up when I was little playing like a guard because I was smaller and then when I grew up and got to my height, that’s when I knew I’d grown into a post,” Bell said. “I’m very versatile. You have to be versatile to play with this team.”

Bell certainly wasn’t brought in to be a direct replacement for Raegan Beers, as their games are quite different, but it appears the Sooners will still have a strong presence down low.

Only two of Bell’s points Monday came in the paint.

“She’s just really versatile and she’s really hungry,” Baranczyk said. “She can really shoot the ball. She really can. She can shoot it from three. She can shoot it from 15. She can score inside. You’ll see her physically continue to get better and you’ll see her chemistry with Aaliyah (Chavez) continue to get better. She can handle a little bit more in the full court too.”

Sahara Williams, who scored 22 points in Monday’s win, called Bell “sneaky quiet.”

“When you talk to her, it’s like, ‘Do you say words?” Williams said. “But then when she goes out on the court, you’re like, ‘Oh God.’ …

“The girl can play. The girl can hoop. She’s a sponge to the game. I think that’s what makes her so special — her willingness to get better, her willingness to be coached, her willingness to do the extra rep. I just think she’s been all around so much fun to play with.”

The Sooners continue their season against Morgan State at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center.

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