Oklahoma Center Raegan Beers Named First-Team Academic All-American

The Sooners haven't had a first-team Academic All-American since 2003.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers / James Snook-Imagn Images
By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — For the first time in more than two decades, Oklahoma women's basketball boasts a first-team Academic All-American, as Raegan Beers earned the honor from College Sports Communicators on Wednesday.

Beers, now a two-time Academic All-American, is the first OU women's basketball student-athlete to be named a first-team selection since Theresa Schuknecht in 2003. She is the program's first player to earn Academic All-America recognition of any kind since Danielle Robinson in 2011. She is the seventh student-athlete in program history to be named an Academic All-American.

The 6-foot-4 center, who led the Sooners to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013, owns a 3.51 GPA as a multidisciplinary studies major. She received an honorable All-America mention by both the Associated Press and WBCA after pacing the Sooners in scoring (17.3 PPG), rebounding (9.4 RPG) and blocks (1.2 BPG). She logged 15 double-doubles, the most in a single season by a Sooner since Amanda Thompson's 16 in 2009-10.

An All-SEC First Team selection, Beers became the first Division I women's player in at least 25 seasons to average 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 63 percent or better in under 25 minutes per game. She led the SEC in player efficiency rating (35.9, 11th nationally) and was the only player in the country to average at least 31.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per 40 minutes. Against opponents that were ranked or receiving votes in the AP Top 25, Beers averaged 16.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks across 15 games.

Last season at Oregon State, Beers earned second-team Academic All-America honors and earned a spot on the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.

She was joined by teammates Beatrice Culliton and Lexy Keys on this year's CSC Academic All-District list. Since 's Jenny Baranczyk's arrival in 2021, the Sooners have tallied 14 academic all-conference honors and five CSC Academic All-District selections. Six of the 14 student-athletes on Oklahoma's 2024-25 roster had earned bachelor's degrees and were pursuing master's degrees at OU by December 2024.

Southern California's Kiki Iriafen was named the Division I Academic All-American of the Year, and joined Beers, Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama), Katie Dinnebier (Drake), Peyton McDaniel (James Madison) and Kiki Rice (UCLA) on the first team.

