Oklahoma Guard Zya Vann Commits to Arch Rival via Transfer Portal, per Report

Zya Vann will reportedly cross the Red River.

Vann, a guard who spent the first two years of her collegiate career at Oklahoma, will transfer to Texas, per a report from Talia Goodman of On3.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer Zya Vann has committed to Texas, sources told @On3.



The 5-9 sophomore averaged 10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 2.1 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/nd7fPUSJeT — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 17, 2026

As a sophomore in the 2025-26 season, Vann averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33 percent on 3-pointers. Vann also notched 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, starting in all 34 of the Sooners’ games.

Her strong second season in Norman came after she was a key bench player as a freshman. In OU’s 2024-25 campaign, averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Vann previously announced her entry to the transfer portal on April 4.

“On my first official visit, I put on a Sooners jersey and immediately knew that I was staying home,” Vann said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “There are no words to express my gratitude for the University of Oklahoma and coach Jennie (Baranczyk) for believing in me and affording me the opportunity to carry on my family’s legacy and to grow on and off the court.”

Vann’s deep ties to the University of Oklahoma make this move to Texas somewhat surprising.

Her father, Bryatt Vann, played at OU under legendary coach Billy Tubbs from 1991 to 1993. He was a key contributor on the Sooners’ 1992-93 squad, averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Vann’s younger sister, Skylar Vann, spent five seasons in Norman from 2020 to 2025. As a senior in 2024-25, she started in all 35 games, averaging 9.9 points per contest.

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Vann is the only player from Oklahoma’s 2025-26 squad that has entered the transfer portal so far. The portal opened on April 7, and it will close on April 21.

The guard will join a Texas program that has been one of the nation’s best in recent memory.

The Longhorns reached the Final Four in each of the last two seasons, and they have made the NCAA Tournament for 12 years in a row. During the 2025-26 season, Texas defeated Oklahoma twice.

OU made it to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row in March, taking down Idaho and Michigan State in the first two rounds before falling to South Carolina. The Sooners have won at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of the last five seasons under Baranczyk.

In addition to Vann’s departure, OU graduated three seniors after their most recent season: Raegan Beers, Payton Verhulst and Beatrice Culliton.

The Sooners, though, are expected to return several key contributors for the 2026-27 season, including Aaliyah Chavez, Brooklyn Stewart, Sahara Williams and Keziah Lofton. They have also earned commitments from two players — Jordan Speiser (Kansas State) and Keeley Parks (Kansas) — from the transfer portal.