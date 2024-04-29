OU Basketball: Oklahoma Adds All-American Forward Raegan Beers Out of Transfer Portal
On Monday afternoon, former Oregon State standout Raegan Beers announced that she will transfer to Oklahoma.
Listed at 6-foot-4, Beers was one of the top players in the transfer portal, choosing the Sooners over legendary coach Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies.
Beers comes to Norman after spending the first two years of her college career with the Beavers, where she was a two-time All-Pac-12 Selection and Third-team AP All-American.
As a true freshman, Beers averaged 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the field. The Littleton, CO, product was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year for her efforts during the 2022-23 season, becoming the first player to even win both awards in the same year.
As a sophomore, Beers improved on her impressive freshman campaign, averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 66.4% from the field. Beers' earned Third-Team All-American honors for her efforts.
The talented sophomore also helped lead Oregon State to the Elite 8 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, where the Beavers lost to South Carolina, who went on to win the national championship.
Hailing from Valor Christian (CO), the same high school that produced OU running back Gavin Sawchuk, Beers was a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic All-American prior to her time at OSU.
Beers' brother, Rowdy Beers, plays tight end at Florida International.
Beers' addition is huge for Jennie Baranczyk and company, who are coming off of a second consecutive Big 12 regular season title and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Baranczyk hasn't been able to get past the Round of 32 during her Sooners' tenure, but should have a good chance at winning multiple March Madness games next year.
With almost all of from Oklahoma's 2023-24 returning for the 2024-25 season, adding Beers gives OU a chance to contend for another conference title as the team transitions into a new conference. With 2024 Big 12 Player of the Year and All-American Skylar Vann, All-American guard Payton Verhulst, talented freshman Sahara Williams and Beers leading the way, Baranczyk and company will have high expectations heading into the SEC.