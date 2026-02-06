Oklahoma's Raegan Beers Earns Recognition for Her Play at Center

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers made the mid-season cut for a prestigious honor.

The OU All-American was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Mid-Season Top 10 Watch List.

Beers was named to the list alongside Iowa’s Ava Heiden, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, Kentucky’s Clara Strack, Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle, NC State’s Tilda Trygger, South Carolina’s Madina Okot, South Dakota State’s Brooklyn Meyer, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and UConn’s Serah Williams.

The Lisa Leslie Award is given annually to the nation’s best center, and the previous winners are Betts (2025), Cameron Brink (2024), Aliyah Boston (2020-2023), Megan Gustafson (2019) and A’Ja Wilson (2018).

Through 22 games, Beers averages 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing. She’s shooting 63.3 percent from the field, and averages 25.1 minutes.

She is currently averaging a career-best in both rebounds and assists, and she’s just behind her 1.3 blocks per game mark that she set in the 2023-2024 season at Oregon State.

Beers dropped 22 points and pulled down 12 boards in Bedlam on Dec. 13, she totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Sooners’ overtime victory over South Carolina on Jan. 22 and she added 21 points and 12 rebounds in the overtime triumph over NC State on Dec. 3.

There are a few high-profile contests left in the regular season for Beers to add to her résumé this season.

No. 11 Oklahoma travels to No. 7 Vanderbilt on Monday night in one of the Sooners’ biggest regular-season games remaining.

The Sooners then return to the Lloyd Noble Center to host Florida on Feb. 12 before hitting the road again to take on No. 21 Alabama on Feb. 15.

Oklahoma’s road trip will continue with a visit to Georgia on Feb. 19 before OU returns home for a pair of contests.

The Sooners will host No. 19 Tennessee on Feb. 22 before closing out the regular season with Arkansas on Feb. 26.

From there, OU will join the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the 2026 SEC Tournament before learning its fate for the NCAA Tournament.