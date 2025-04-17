OU Basketball: Oklahoma Announces Signing of Nation's Top Recruit Aaliyah Chavez
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the country per multiple outlets, on Thursday.
Chavez, a 5-11 five-star guard from Lubbock, Texas, becomes the highest-rated signee in program history. The Monterey High School standout swept national player of the year honors from Gatorade, Naismith, MaxPreps and Sports Illustrated, and was named a McDonald's All-American. She is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 by Prospects Nation, USA Today, 247Sports and others.
As a star senior at Monterey in Lubbock, Chavez averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game, leading the Plainsmen to a 5A Division II state title for the first time in over 40 years. She concluded her high school career with 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals, hitting 636 3-pointers across 150 games. One of the most prolific scorers in high school girls' basketball history, Chavez recorded nine 50-point games and ranks 14th on ESPN's all-time scoring list.
On the AAU circuit, Chavez starred for CyFair Elite and led the team to Nike Nationals championships in 2022 and 2024.
At the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game, Aaliyah Chavez helped power Team West to a 22-point win, finishing with 10 points and four assists while also winning the event's 3-point shooting competition. She later represented Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, where she posted 10 points, five assists and two steals in a victory over the World Team.
Chavez rounds out Jennie Baranczyk's 2025 signing class, joining Keziah Lofton (No. 50 ESPN) and Brooklyn Stewart (No. 66 ESPN) in Norman this summer. The trio helped Oklahoma secure the No. 15-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to ESPN.
She joins an already loaded Oklahoma roster that now features four McDonald's All-Americans: All-SEC selections Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst, along with former five-star and rising junior Sahara Williams. The Sooners, coming off their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013, were ranked No. 7 in ESPN's early Top 25 poll for the 2025-26 season.
Chavez becomes the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with Oklahoma. Courtney Paris, a four-time All-American and the 2007 AP National Player of the Year, was ranked No. 2 nationally when she arrived in Norman in 2005. Chavez held the top spot in ESPN's 2025 rankings for much of the year before finishing at No. 3 in the outlet's final update.
Chavez chose Oklahoma over South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and Texas Tech.