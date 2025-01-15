OU Basketball: Oklahoma C Raegan Beers Still 'Day-to-Day'
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers’ status is still undecided for tomorrow’s matchup with Missouri.
The No. 13-ranked Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC) closed Sunday’s win over Texas A&M without their star offseason addition.
“I still don’t know game status, she’s still listed day-to-day from our standpoint,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said during her weekly media availability on Wednesday. “… She has a couple of different things she has to clear before she can practice today.
“… But she has not practiced since then.”
Beers exited in the third quarter of contest against Texas A&M with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
She later returned to the Sooners’ bench in the fourth quarter with a large bag of ice on her left shoulder, but she did not return as the game was well in hand.
Beers has started all 17 games for Oklahoma this season, and her transition from Oregon State has been smooth.
She’s averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 68.0 percent from the field. Beers has recorded seven double-doubles this season, and set her season scoring high against Omaha on Dec. 22 with 28 points.
In SEC play, she’s been OU’s second-leading scorer behind Payton Verhulst (15.3 points per game), as Beers has averaged 14.8 points across the Sooners’ first four conference games.
If Beers is unable to go, Liz Scott is primed to take over her minutes. Scott has been excellent in her comeback season, adding 7.4 pints and 4.9 rebounds per game off the bench.
There may not be clarity on Beers’ status for OU’s next contest, a Thursday battle with Missouri (11-8, 0-4), on Wednesday.
“I don’t know if we’ll even know today if she’ll be able to play tomorrow,” Baranczyk said. “That’s where we’re at. I don’t even know if it’s a 50/50. I think there’s a lot to has to happen before we can even get that answer.
“But we’ll do whatever we can possibly do today and be prepared for tomorrow.”
The Sooners and the Tigers will meet at 6 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday, but a massive matchup looms.
Sunday, Oklahoma will head east to take on No. 2 South Carolina (16-1, 4-0) at 2 p.m., a game the Sooners will certainly need Beers in.