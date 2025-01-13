OU Basketball: Three Takeaways From No. 10 Oklahoma's Bounce-back Win Over Texas A&M
Oklahoma got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon.
Returning to the Lloyd Noble Center, OU jumped out in front of Texas A&M early and Jennie Baranczyk’s team never turned back.
The Sooners leaned on a balanced scoring attack and stingy defense to put away the Aggies 77-62.
OU moved to 14-3 overall on the year and to 2-2 in SEC play, and Texas A&M dropped to 8-8 this season and 1-3 in league matchups.
All eyes will be on center Raegan Beers coming out of Sunday, though.
She poured in 16 points and six rebounds, but exited the game in the third quarter with what was labeled as an upper body injury.
Oklahoma takes on Missouri on Thursday before turning its attention to South Carolina, so Beers will have to get back up to speed quickly to take on the Gamecocks.
Here are Sooners on SI’s three takeaways from the victory over the Aggies:
Strong Response
Oklahoma’s last outing was full of frustrations.
Unfortunately for Texas A&M, OU massaged some of those headaches early.
Beers fueled the hot start, scoring 10 points and pulling down a pair of rebounds in the first quarter alone, allowing the Sooners to build a 17-point lead after 10 minutes.
The slow start on Thursday gave Mississippi State plenty of belief that it could hang around with the Sooners all night. That belief soon turned to confidence and amounted to a long night in Starkville.
Baranczyk’s team ensured none of that would happen on Sunday.
Oklahoma’s offense slowed down a bit in the second quarter, but the defense held strong to prevent the Aggies from getting into any kind of rhythm.
Texas A&M was held to just 19 percent shooting from the field in the first half, and Oklahoma got to the free throw line on nine more occasions in the first half alone.
It was an assertive start for a team that’s played up and down to its competition in OU’s previous three SEC contests.
Eleven different Sooners scored on Sunday, proving again that Oklahoma has plenty of depth to lean on when the team takes care of the ball.
Tuttle, Stand Up
The Sooners had to endure a scary moment in the third quarter.
Beers, who had been phenomenal when on the floor, appeared to injure her shoulder and had to head to the locker room.
She returned to the bench in the fourth quarter with a large ice pack on her left shoulder, but OU’s big lead meant there was no reason for Beers to push herself to return.
Liz Scott and Beatrice Culliton are the typical options off the bench down low, but Baranczyk gave Tuttle, OK, sophomore Landry Allen some run and Allen made the most of her minutes.
In her first 90 seconds on the court, Allen made a layup, blocked an Aggie, plucked a steal and took a heat-check 3 that didn’t fall.
She played tough down low in her cameo early in the fourth quarter, but did pick up a couple of fouls in the restricted area.
Allen added another bucket to bring her point total for the evening up to four, but it was a competitive showing to help get the Sooners through a few minutes with Beers out and Scott battling foul trouble.
After the game, The Oklahoman’s Colton Sulley said there was no real update from Baranczyk about Beers.
Familiar Hiccups
Before Beers exited the game, Oklahoma’s offense slowed a bit in the second quarter due to a familiar issue — turnovers.
The Sooners were again loose with the ball, handing the ball over to Texas A&M seven times in the second quarter alone.
OU only mishandled the ball three times in the first quarter, but clean stretches of basketball are still few and far between in Norman.
Whether it be failed entry passes into the lane or miscommunications when inbounding the basketball, there still seem to be plenty of easy fixes for the Sooners when in possession of the ball that just haven’t happened 17 games into the season.
Oklahoma followed up the second quarter turnovers with seven more in the third quarter, but OU’s defensive effort ensured the comfortable lead stayed intact throughout the second half.
In the end, Baranczyk’s team turned the ball over 19 times to the Aggies’ 17 turnovers, though the final turnover was a result of eating a shot clock violation in the closing seconds of the game.
Turnovers have been a talking point in every SEC contest so far, and they don’t seem to be going away anytime soon with a pair of incredibly difficult road trips on the horizon for the Sooners.
Baranczyk’s team won’t have to worry about heading to South Carolina quite yet, as the matchup with the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks won’t come until OU hosts Missouri at 6 p.m. on Thursday.