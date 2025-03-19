OU Basketball: Oklahoma Center Earns All-America Team Recognition
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers earned All-America recognition on Wednesday.
The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named her as an honorable mention, which is the second straight year she’s been an honorable mention by the USBWA.
The 6-foot-4 junior was Jennie Baranczyk’s key offseason addition, and she did not disappoint.
Battling through the SEC, she led the No. 11-ranked Sooners in scoring (17.5 rebounds per game), rebounding (8.9) blocks (1.1), and she enters the NCAA Tournament ranked fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (66.0 percent).
Beers was a first team All-SEC selection, and she also is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.
The center also became the first SEC player in more than 25 years to average at least 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and shoot 65 percent from the field while playing fewer than 23 minutes per game.
Earlier this year, Beers was the USBWA National Player of the Week after back-to-back monster performances against Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
Full USBWA All-America Teams
First Team
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
JuJu Watkins, USC
Second Team
Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Madison Booker, Texas
Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
Third Team
Audi Crooks, Iowa State
Kiki Iriafen, USC
Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU
Sarah Strong, UConn
Hailey Van Lith, TCU
Honorable Mentions
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
Katie Dinnebier, Drake
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas
Aziaha James, NC State
Chloe Kitts, South Carolina
Sedona Prince, TCU