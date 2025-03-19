All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Center Earns All-America Team Recognition

Sooners' center Raegan Beers earned USBWA All-America honors for the second straight year.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma Sooners center Raegan Beers
Oklahoma Sooners center Raegan Beers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers earned All-America recognition on Wednesday. 

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association named her as an honorable mention, which is the second straight year she’s been an honorable mention by the USBWA. 

The 6-foot-4 junior was Jennie Baranczyk’s key offseason addition, and she did not disappoint. 

Battling through the SEC, she led the No. 11-ranked Sooners in scoring (17.5 rebounds per game), rebounding (8.9) blocks (1.1), and she enters the NCAA Tournament ranked fourth in the nation in field goal percentage (66.0 percent).

Beers was a first team All-SEC selection, and she also is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. 

The center also became the first SEC player in more than 25 years to average at least 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and shoot 65 percent from the field while playing fewer than 23 minutes per game. 

Earlier this year, Beers was the USBWA National Player of the Week after back-to-back monster performances against Vanderbilt and Arkansas. 

Full USBWA All-America Teams

First Team
Lauren Betts, UCLA
Paige Bueckers, UConn
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
JuJu Watkins, USC

Second Team
Georgia Amoore, Kentucky
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Madison Booker, Texas
Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Third Team
Audi Crooks, Iowa State
Kiki Iriafen, USC
Flau'Jae Johnson, LSU
Sarah Strong, UConn
Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Honorable Mentions
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
Katie Dinnebier, Drake
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas
Aziaha James, NC State
Chloe Kitts, South Carolina
Sedona Prince, TCU

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Women's Basketball