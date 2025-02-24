All Sooners

OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Raegan Beers Lands National Accolade

Thanks to Beers' record-setting week, the Sooners collected two SEC blowout victories last week.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – Oklahoma center Raegan Beers was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after an historic week that powered the Sooners to two crucial wins in SEC play.

The junior from Littleton, CO, became the first Sooner since Courtney Paris in 2007 to record consecutive 30-point games. 

She averaged 30.0 points on 85.2 percent  shooting, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on the week, leading Oklahoma to a 20-point victory over Vanderbilt and a 40-point road win at Arkansas.

That marked OU's largest margin of victory in a conference game in over a decade.

Against Vanderbilt, Beers set a new career high with 30 points, converting 11-of-13 field goals, while adding a season-high 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. 

In OU's matchup in Fayetteville on Sunday, she matched that career high by shooting 12-of-14 from the field, including a career-high three 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

Beers’ performance against Vanderbilt made her the first SEC player since Angel Reese in 2022 to compile 30 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a single game.

Beers, a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, is also on the midyear watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year, Wooden Award and Wade Trophy. 

The honor marked her fourth player of the week accolade this season after sweeping the SEC, Associated Press and USBWA awards on November 12. Her November accolades made her the first Sooner since Paris to collect a national player of the week honor, and Monday’s selection made her the first in program history to secure multiple national weekly honors in the same season.

Beers leads the Sooners (21-6), who rose to No. 13 in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll, into the final week of the regular season, where Oklahoma takes on Florida on Thursday before returning to Norman for senior day against No. 20 Alabama on Sunday.

John E. Hoover
