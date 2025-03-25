OU Basketball: Oklahoma's Skylar Vann Saved Her Best for March
NORMAN — Skylar Vann’s final game of her sophomore season was just her second NCAA Tournament game.
She was on the floor as Notre Dame dribbled the ball out, mercifully ending a 108-64 contest that turned the lights out on an outstanding season for the Sooners.
Four years later, she exited the floor to a standing ovation, smiles and a bear hug from head coach Jennie Baranczyk — an earned embrace for helping OU dispatch Iowa and return to the Sweet Sixteen.
“It's a lot to take in. Our goal this entire (time), since Jennie has been here, is just to win and just play with joy,” Vann said after the 96-62 win over the Hawkeyes on Monday. “I think to leave the LNC and Sooner Nation with a win here just means so much.
“The man above, that was our main focus today was give it all to him. That's all you can do be connected and protect our bubble. I think we did that. I can't really thank anybody but him.”
Vann’s final season in Norman has been far from straightforward.
Oklahoma added center Raegan Beers out of the transfer portal, and while it gave the Sooners needed depth and one of the nation’s elite post players, it drastically altered Vann’s role.
Last year, she averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, and she was voted the Big 12 Co-Player of the Year.
Entering Monday, she averaged 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Many would be frustrated with the outcome, but Vann takes a different view on her fifth year at Oklahoma.
“This has been one of my favorite years, which is hard to believe,” Vann said on Saturday, “but it really has just, how we've connected and how hard we've worked this year to get to this point, it's been my favorite year in college basketball.”
She had to battle frustration in her final game at the LNC, too.
Vann picked up her second foul 17 seconds into the second quarter, which relegated her to the bench until halftime.
She trusted the depth, which helped OU build an 11-point advantage at the break.
Then she responded.
Vann finished with a team-high 17 points, also adding six boards and four assists.
“How about her poise? I thought she shined today,” Baranczyk said. “… Her answer (on Saturday) about it being a hard year for her, and for her to say, 'This is actually my favorite year; having people around me be really good and we have so much depth,' that's real.
“Sky doesn't have — she's not PC, 'Let me just say the smart thing.' That's really her. That's why I've so loved coaching her.”
Vann’s 24 points against Florida Gulf Coast in the first round was her season-high. The 41 points she scored on Saturday and Monday was her highest two-game total all year.
She’s playing her best basketball of the year at the right time.
“When she was coming off the court, all the seniors … I was trying not to get emotional because I just love them,” Beers said. “To end your career like that on your home court is something special.”
Payton Verhulst, who has played alongside Vann the past two years after arriving from Louisville, was happy all of her teammate's work was finally on full display this weekend.
“This is the Skylar we see every day,” Verhulst said. “So I’m really happy and proud that she’s able to do this in the game, especially now. Tournament time is do or die, and she’s doing.”
Oklahoma gets at least one more game — either against UConn or South Dakota State — but Baranczyk is focused on staying in the moment and enjoying a group that lifts each other up through roller coaster of a season.
“Seeing (Vann) go through so many things and then to be able to shine like that, in the NCAA Tournament where we had to have it, that was just amazing,” Baranczyk said. “I’m just really proud of her. And also every single person on the team is so excited for her. And that doesn't get to happen in every locker room, but it does in ours.”