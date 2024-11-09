OU Basketball: Oklahoma Trounces Virginia
By OU Media Relations
Postgame notes…
No. 10 Oklahoma 95, Virginia 51
Sooners 2-0, Cavaliers 1-1
Raegan Beers shined in the win, eclipsing 1,000 career points behind a 26-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Her 26 points tied her career high, matching a 26-point output vs. Prairie View A&M on Nov. 19, 2022, when she played at Oregon State.
She became the first Sooner to tally a double-double in the first half since Kaylon Williams vs. UTSA on Dec. 13, 2015.
Skylar Vann neared a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Sahara Williams added 14 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Payton Verhulst scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Oklahoma outrebounded Virginia 66-39. OU’s 66 rebounds were the most for the Sooners since 2005 when they grabbed 66 vs. SMU.
The Sooners’ 66 points in the paint were the most of the Baranczyk era.
The Sooners face Western Carolina (2-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The game is the program’s annual Field Trip Day.