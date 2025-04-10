All Sooners

Report: Former Oklahoma Guard Lands at Louisville

Reyna Scott has reportedly found a new home in the ACC.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma Sooners guard Reyna Scott
Oklahoma Sooners guard Reyna Scott / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Former Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott is reportedly headed to the ACC. 

Per On3’s Talia Goodman, Scott has committed to Louisville. 

Last year, Scott was inserted into the starting lineup. She played in all 35 games, and shifted to her new role from the jump for 16 games. 

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. 

Scott’s future role was unclear. 

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk and her staff landed the top-rated recruit in the country, Aaliyah Chavez, which would have likely pushed Scott back to a role with the OU second unit. 

Starter Skylar Vann graduated, but the Sooners are likely to fill that spot in the starting lineup with more size. 

Scott would have also had to fight for minutes with rising sophomore Zya Vann, who enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign with the Sooners. 

Scott helped the Sooners reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in over a decade this past season. 

She will have one more year of eligibility remaining with Louisville. 

As a sophomore, Scott played in 33 games, averaging 5.3 points. 1.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. 

She played in 24 games as a freshman, adding 3.0 points, 1.2 assists and 1.0 rebounds per game. 

Oklahoma has plenty of roster spots to fill in the portal. 

The Sooners also lost forward Kierston Johnson and center Landry Allen to the portal, and guards Lexy Keys, Nevahh Tot and Aubrey Joens also graduated alongside Skylar Vann, as well as reserve center Liz Scott

Alongside Chavez, Baranczyk will also bring in freshmen Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart

Lofton, a 5-foot-11 guard from Bethany, OK, was rated as the No. 33-overall prospect in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. She was ranked as the seventh shooting guard. 

Stewart is a 6-foot-2 forward from Colorado Springs, CO. 

Per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, she is the No. 58 overall player in the recruiting class and the 13th-best power forward. 

